Ola Kulanakauhale

Ke wehe nei i nā ʻenehana hou a me ka mana o AI

Technology

Hoʻokuʻu ʻo Sonatrach i kahi kahua kūʻē i ka palaho kikohoʻe no ka hoʻopaʻa ʻana i ke kipe

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 11, 2023
Hoʻokuʻu ʻo Sonatrach i kahi kahua kūʻē i ka palaho kikohoʻe no ka hoʻopaʻa ʻana i ke kipe

Sonatrach, the Algerian state energy company, has announced the launch of its digital reporting platform, Sonatrach Anti-corruption Compliance: SPEAKUP, in a bid to combat corruption and bribery. The platform has been developed with secure standards and tools to ensure the confidentiality and safety of individuals reporting illegal activities.

Through this platform, Sonatrach aims to encourage employees, partners, customers, and other stakeholders to report serious illegal or illicit acts that violate the company’s anti-corruption policy and code of conduct. By facilitating honest reporting, Sonatrach aims to strengthen its fight against corruption and establish a culture of transparency and integrity within the company.

As one of the largest energy companies in the world, Sonatrach has faced several corruption scandals over the past two decades involving company officials and foreign entities. Notably, the company was involved in a corruption case with two Italian companies, Eni and Saipem, concerning energy and engineering projects.

Ke noiʻi nei ka ʻaha hoʻokolokolo o Algeria i ka loaʻa ʻana o Sonatrach i ka ʻaila hinu ʻo Augusta ma Sicily i ka makahiki 2018. Ua alakaʻi ʻia kēia hoʻokolokolo i ka hoʻokuʻu ʻia ʻana o ka Luna Nui o ka hui, ʻo Abdelmoumen Ould Kaddour, mai UAE ma 2021.

Sonatrach’s initiative to launch a digital anti-corruption platform is a significant step forward in addressing corruption and bribery within the company. By providing a secure platform for reporting, Sonatrach aims to create a more accountable and ethical working environment.

This move comes as many companies worldwide are recognizing the importance of anti-corruption measures and implementing robust compliance programs. Encouraging employees and stakeholders to speak up against corruption is instrumental in preventing and addressing corrupt practices.

Source: No specific source used.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

e pili pū ana Post

Technology

E hoʻomohala ʻo Iapana i ka ʻenekini Rocket Methane-Fueled no ka hoʻolaha ʻana o 2030

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

ʻO ke kūʻai aku ʻo Discover Samsung: E ​​kiʻi i ka Samsung SmartThings Station no $1 wale nō!

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

ʻO ke ʻano o ka hoʻohaʻahaʻa ʻana: ka hoʻokuʻu ʻana i ka mea keu

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Ua hala ʻoe

Science

Nā Kiʻi Lani e hiki mai ana e nānā aku iā Sepatemaba

Sep 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Hopu ʻo Hubble i nā ʻanuʻu huikau ma Arp 107

Sep 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

ʻIke ʻo NASA i nā hōʻailona o ke ola ma ka Honua mamao

Sep 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Kiʻi ʻia ke Kiʻi Kiʻi Kamahaʻo o Andromeda Galaxy i ka Telescope Wide-Field o Kina

Sep 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments