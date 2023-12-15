Hōʻike ka Astronaut Kanada i ka hoihoi i ka SpaceX Starship no ka huakaʻi Moon

In a recent interview, former Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield expressed his enthusiasm for the possibility of traveling to the moon aboard SpaceX’s Starship. Known for his command of the International Space Station in 2013, Hadfield discussed the advancements in the space program and his curiosity about the new Starfield space exploration game.

Although Hadfield admitted that he has not yet had the opportunity to play Starfield due to his busy schedule as an author and director of space companies, he expressed his gratitude for being included as a character in the game. However, his focus remains on making spaceships safer and more efficient, drawing from his extensive experience as a fighter pilot, test pilot, engineer, and astronaut.

As a consultant to SpaceX, Hadfield acknowledged the potential of the Starship and expressed his desire to not only observe its development but also possibly have the chance to fly it one day. This affirmation came in response to a question about his willingness to embark on a journey to the moon aboard the Starship.

When asked about his preference between SpaceX Dragon and Boeing Starliner for a trip to the International Space Station, Hadfield emphasized that the best spaceship is the one you are about to launch into space with. He acknowledged the risky nature of space travel and highlighted the process of training and fine-tuning vehicles to ensure safety as one of the greatest joys of being an astronaut.

Reflecting on his experience on board the space shuttle and Soyuz, Hadfield stated that the space shuttle offered the best storage option for a guitar due to its spaciousness. He expressed gratitude for the inclusion of a guitar on the International Space Station and the opportunity for astronauts to enjoy music during their time in space.

Lastly, Hadfield discussed his latest book, “The Defector,” drawing inspiration from his time as a pilot in the Royal Canadian Air Force and his career as an astronaut. The book tells the story of a Soviet fighter pilot defecting with a MiG-25 during the Yom Kippur War and being taken to Area 51.

As Canada’s space program continues to expand, Hadfield expressed his excitement about the four active Canadian astronauts and their upcoming missions to the moon with Artemis 2 and to the International Space Station for a long-duration flight in 2024 and 2025.

With his vast knowledge and experience, Hadfield remains an influential figure in the space industry, inspiring and shaping the future of space exploration.