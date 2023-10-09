Zealandia, an underwater continent located southeast of Australia, has recently been the subject of in-depth research, resulting in highly detailed maps that shed light on its geological history. Zealandia was recognized as Earth’s eighth continent in 2017, but its existence was first recorded in 1642 by Dutch sailor Abel Tasman. This underwater landmass formed approximately 83 million years ago during the Late Cretaceous period when the supercontinent Gondwana began to break apart.

Gondwana itself formed when the ancient supercontinent Pangea split into two fragments. Laurasia in the north became Europe, Asia, and North America, while Gondwana in the south dispersed to form modern-day Africa, India, Antarctica, South America, and Australia. Zealandia was initially part of Gondwana but eventually broke away and became its own continent.

The formation of Zealandia involved a series of geological processes. As it began to separate from Gondwana, a massive volcanic region was formed, with magma flooding out of cracks. Over millions of years, Zealandia underwent stretching and thinning, creating ruptures that later formed oceanic crust. Approximately 25 million years ago, Zealandia mostly sank beneath the ocean, becoming the submerged continent we know today.

There is compelling evidence supporting Zealandia as a continent. Bathymetry data shows that Zealandia’s seabed is shallower compared to the surrounding oceanic plates, indicative of a continental crust. Analysis of rocks and sediments from Zealandia also reveals continental characteristics. Additionally, the geological features of Zealandia align with West Antarctica, suggesting a previous connection between these regions. Magnetic anomalies in the ocean floor provide insights into the stretching and thinning processes Zealandia underwent. Lastly, the size of Zealandia, covering approximately five million square kilometers, meets the criteria for continent status.

Continental formation is a dynamic process driven by plate tectonics. Continents initially form as part of larger landmasses called supercontinents. Over time, tectonic forces cause the supercontinent to break apart, resulting in the separation of continental fragments. These fragments drift and move across the Earth’s surface, driven by the motion of tectonic plates. Collisions between continental fragments and other landmasses often lead to the formation of mountain ranges. Continents continue to change due to plate tectonics, involving mountain building, volcanic activity, and the opening and closing of ocean basins.

Plate tectonics, the scientific theory that explains the movement of the Earth’s lithosphere, plays a crucial role in the formation and transformation of continents. It is a continuous process that shapes the dynamic changes on the Earth’s surface.

