ʻO ka Eclipse Solar e hiki mai ana ma Colorado: Nā mea a pau e pono ai ʻoe e ʻike

As the date of the upcoming solar eclipse approaches, hotels, including Herrera’s, are experiencing a surge in bookings. Taking place on October 14, this spectacle will be the first eclipse visible from the United States since 2017’s total eclipse. The path of annularity is expected to cross the region around 10:30 a.m. that Saturday, attracting large crowds of eager spectators.

No laila, he aha ke ʻano o ka eclipse lā annular? Hana ʻia ia i ka wā e hele ai ka mahina ma waena o ka Honua a me ka Lā i kona lae mamao loa mai ka Honua. ʻO ka manawa hope loa i ʻike ai ʻo ʻAmelika i kēia ʻano ma 2012. Ma muli o kona mamao, ʻike ʻia ka Moon ma ke ʻano he ʻeleʻele ʻeleʻele i ʻoi aku ka liʻiliʻi ma mua o ka lā, e hana ana i kahi hopena "apo ahi" mesmerizing i ka lewa, e mau ana ma kahi o 4 mau minuke. .

ʻO nā kaiāulu ma ke komohana hema o Durango, me Cortez, Dolores, a me Dove Creek, e loaʻa iā lākou ka pono o ka ʻike ʻana i ka annularity i kona nani piha. E ʻoliʻoli kēia mau wahi i ka ʻike ʻana i ka mahina ma ke kikowaena pololei o ka lā.

To enhance the experience, various viewing events are being organized in the area, including at Mesa Verde National Park. The National Park Service (NPS) and NASA are collaborating to provide educational seminars and designated parking areas for visitors. The park will host viewing events at the Chapin Mesa Museum, the Far View Parking Lot, and the Morefield Campground Amphitheater. Campsites are available, but reservations are advised as they are likely to sell out. Visitors will be provided with eclipse glasses while supplies last, ensuring the safe viewing of this celestial event.

Notably, the Four Corners Monument, where the borders of Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah meet, will remain closed from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the day of the eclipse. This closure is a respectful measure to honor the sacred beliefs of the Navajo Nation, who manage the site. The Navajo people consider eclipses as sacred events and refrain from working or leaving their homes during such occurrences.

No ka poʻe ma nā wahi ʻē aʻe o Colorado, ʻoiai ʻaʻole lākou e ʻike i ka eclipse piha, hiki nō iā lākou ke ʻike i kahi ʻāhinahina hapa ma ke kakahiaka o ʻOkakopa 14.

Inā ʻaʻohe ʻoe i ka eclipse o kēia makahiki, mai hopohopo. Ua hoʻonohonoho ʻia ka pōlohelohe o ka lā aʻe ma Colorado no 2048. Eia naʻe, inā makemake ʻoe e ʻike koke i ka pōloli piha, hiki iā ʻoe ke huakaʻi i ka hikina e ʻike i kekahi ma ʻApelila 8, 2024. E hele ana kēia eclipse ma Mexico, Texas, a me nā ʻano like ʻole. nā kūlanakauhale ma ka ʻākau hikina o ʻAmelika Hui Pū ʻIa, me Austin, Dallas, a me Indianapolis.

No laila, e kaha i kāu mau kalena a hoʻomākaukau e ʻike i ka nani weliweli o ka lā eclipse ma Colorado. E hoʻomanaʻo i ka lawe ʻana i kāu mau aniani eclipse no ka mālama pono ʻana i ka nānā ʻana, a e mākaukau no ka holo ʻana, no ka mea, ua manaʻo ʻia kēia hanana kakaʻikahi e huki i nā lehulehu.

