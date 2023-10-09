ʻO ka mea pohihihi o ka hoʻololi ʻana i nā mea kanu hihiu hiki ke paʻa i nā hōʻailona i nā mea kanu i hoʻololi ʻia

Scientists have long been puzzled about how genetic transfers occur naturally in wild plants, similar to the processes involved in genetically modified (GM) crops. A recent study aims to shed light on this mystery. The conventional “tree of life” metaphor, depicting the evolutionary relationships between organisms, is now being challenged. Some species do not evolve independently, but rather have connections among branches, resembling a tangled web rather than a tree. This is especially true for bacteria, where genetic information moves between branches, causing cross-connections.

Horizontal gene transfer (HGT) is the process by which genetic material, like genes, is shared between organisms outside of traditional parent-to-offspring reproduction. HGT facilitates the rapid spread of traits, such as antibiotic resistance in bacteria. Initially, scientists believed this phenomenon was restricted to microbes, but it has since been observed in a wide range of plants, animals, and fungi.

Grasses, including crops like rice, wheat, and maize, are among the most important plant groups. Horizontal gene transfer has been found to occur between grass species, both wild and cultivated. While the genetic transfers can be identified through their imprints in the genomes, the specific mechanism and frequency of these transfers have remained unknown.

The recent study focused on Alloteropsis semialata, a tropical grass species, to estimate the frequency of gene transfers. By sequencing several genomes and analyzing the evolutionary history of each gene, the researchers discovered that a foreign gene was incorporated into the species approximately every 35,000 years. However, this is likely an underestimate, as many transferred genes without advantages are lost and not easily detected.

The genes that are retained from transfers tend to provide recipients with evolutionary advantages, such as disease resistance, stress tolerance, and increased energy production. These genes may have been optimized in the donor species’ genomes over millions of years, and horizontal gene transfer allows the recipient to benefit without a long refinement process.

The study suggests that horizontal gene transfer occurs more frequently than previously thought. It raises questions about how genes are moving between distantly related species. The researchers propose a mechanism called reproductive contamination, which resembles some methods used in developing GM crops. Further experiments will be conducted to test this hypothesis and potentially provide valuable insights into the natural processes that underlie genetic transfers.

In conclusion, understanding genetic transfers in wild plants may hold significant implications for the study of genetically modified crops. It may offer a new perspective on the similarities between natural processes and GM technology. Further research is needed to unravel the mechanisms and explore the impact of these transfers on plant evolution and adaptation.

Sources:

– New Phytologist (study source; publication)

– Shutterstock (kumu kiʻi)