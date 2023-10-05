Ola Kulanakauhale

Ke wehe nei i nā ʻenehana hou a me ka mana o AI

Science

Hoʻohana nā mea noiʻi o Australia i ka pālolo Kaolinite e hoʻomaikaʻi i ka ʻike ʻana i ka minerala

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 5, 2023
Hoʻohana nā mea noiʻi o Australia i ka pālolo Kaolinite e hoʻomaikaʻi i ka ʻike ʻana i ka minerala

Researchers in Australia have discovered that kaolinite, a type of clay found abundantly across the country, can be used to enhance mineral discovery. Kaolinite is the most common clay found in Australia and is formed through the weathering of rocks over time. According to Dr. Adrian Noble, a researcher involved in the study, the unique properties of kaolinite make it effective for mineral exploration.

The team of researchers focused on ultrafine particles of kaolinite, which are less than two microns in size. Despite their small size, these particles have a large surface area that allows them to adsorb metals from the surrounding environment. Through this process, the clay particles can trap and retain metals such as gold, nickel, and platinum.

To improve the detection of metals in areas with transported cover, the researchers developed a method called UltraFine+. This technique offers more reliable and sensitive results compared to traditional soil sampling methods. By overlaying the UltraFine+ results over a surveyed region, areas with naturally higher metal accumulation can be identified. This reduces the search area for minerals and minimizes the environmental impact of exploration campaigns.

The use of kaolinite clay in mineral discovery could lead to more precise and environmentally friendly exploration practices. By analyzing ultrafine particles of kaolinite in a laboratory setting, researchers can identify metals of interest and target specific areas for further investigation.

This research opens up new possibilities for mineral exploration in Australia and provides valuable insights into the properties and applications of kaolinite clay.

Sources:
– Dr. Adrian Noble, media statement
– Study on the use of kaolinite clay in mineral discovery, [source]

By Vicky Stavropoulou

e pili pū ana Post

Science

No ke aha e hoʻololi ai ka lani i nā kala? Ka Hoʻomaopopo ʻana i ka ʻepekema Ma hope o ia

Oct 6, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

He ʻono kumu hou: ʻo ka pane ʻana o ke alelo iā Ammonium Chloride

Oct 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Hiki iā Jellyfish ke aʻo me ka ʻole o ka lolo? Manaʻo Haʻawina Hou Hiki iā lākou

Oct 6, 2023 Robert Andrew

Ua hala ʻoe

Science

No ke aha e hoʻololi ai ka lani i nā kala? Ka Hoʻomaopopo ʻana i ka ʻepekema Ma hope o ia

Oct 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

He ʻono kumu hou: ʻo ka pane ʻana o ke alelo iā Ammonium Chloride

Oct 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Hiki iā Jellyfish ke aʻo me ka ʻole o ka lolo? Manaʻo Haʻawina Hou Hiki iā lākou

Oct 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Ua hoʻomaʻamaʻa ka poʻe ʻEulopa i nā hana hoʻolewa cannibalistic 15,000 mau makahiki aku nei: Study

Oct 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments