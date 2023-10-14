Welina mai i ka Honua: Hoʻoponopono ʻo Astronaut Frank Rubio i ka ʻumekaumaha ma hope o ka makahiki ma ka lewa

After spending over a year in space, astronaut Frank Rubio is now facing the challenges of readjusting to Earth’s gravity. Rubio mentioned during a news conference at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas that walking initially causes discomfort, particularly in the soles of his feet and lower back. He explained that there is a certain level of pain that comes with the fact that his lower back now supports half of his weight.

Rubio recently returned to Earth after a 371-day stay in space. Originally scheduled for a routine six-month mission, Rubio encountered an unexpected turn of events. The Soyuz spacecraft, which was intended to bring the crew back, experienced a coolant leak in December. This forced the Russian space agency, Roscosmos, to return the vessel to Earth and send an empty spacecraft instead. As a result, Rubio and his team had to pick up the mission initially designated for the crew of the second ship.

Despite the challenges, Rubio reflected on the mental adjustments he had to make to adapt to life in space. He shared that being confined in a small space for a year was difficult for him. However, Rubio overcame this by accepting that it was part of the mission and mentally preparing himself for the experience.

Although the misadventure altered the course of Rubio’s mission, it allowed him to set a new record for the longest time spent in space by an American, surpassing Mark Vande Hei’s record of 355 consecutive days. The overall world record is held by Russian cosmonaut Valeri Poliakov, who spent 437 days in space.

During his stay at the International Space Station (ISS), Rubio also had an interesting experience with gardening. He attempted to grow a tomato in space, which he believes may have been the first tomato grown there. However, the tomato was unfortunately lost or mistaken for garbage, despite his efforts to secure it using Velcro.

As Rubio adjusts to life back on Earth, he mentioned that walking feels different initially. The mind is clear, but the body doesn’t respond as expected, causing the individual to drift to the right or left while attempting to walk straight.

