Ola Kulanakauhale

Ke wehe nei i nā ʻenehana hou a me ka mana o AI

Science

NASA e ʻimi i ka Strange Metal Asteroid i kapa ʻia ʻo Psyche

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 11, 2023
NASA e ʻimi i ka Strange Metal Asteroid i kapa ʻia ʻo Psyche

NASA is embarking on an ambitious mission to explore an asteroid named Psyche that is believed to be mostly composed of metal. Led by Lindy Elkins-Tanton of Arizona State University, this mission marks the first time NASA will visit a world with a metal surface. Unlike previous missions that focused on rock, ice, or gas, the Psyche spacecraft aims to provide insights into the formation of planets with metal-rich cores.

Measuring about the size of Massachusetts, the asteroid Psyche was discovered in 1852. Researchers estimate that it is composed of about 30 to 60 percent metal due to its high density. Despite having limited knowledge of its physical appearance, the spacecraft will capture images once it reaches the asteroid in August 2029.

Scientists speculate that Psyche might feature craters encircled by iron spikes, resulting from impact-generated molten metal solidifying. The asteroid may also reveal large metal cliffs and remnants of greenish-yellow lava flows. Current observations only allow telescopes to see Psyche as a point of light, as it lies over 150 million miles away in the outer region of the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

The Psyche spacecraft will launch from Kennedy Space Center in Florida atop a SpaceX rocket, with the first opportunity to launch scheduled for Thursday morning at 10:16 a.m. EDT.

This mission presents a unique opportunity for scientists to delve deeper into the formation and composition of celestial bodies, shedding light on the history of our own planet’s core.

Sources:

– Lekiō Lehulehu Lahui

– NASA/JPL-Caltech

By Mampho Brescia

e pili pū ana Post

Science

Pehea e kiʻi ai i ka Eclipse Solar me ka hoʻohana ʻana i kāu kelepona paʻa

Oct 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

ʻIke nā Astronomers i nā Hōkū ʻōpio ma ka Puzzling Cluster Ma kahi o Supermassive Black Hole

Oct 12, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Manaʻo ʻia ka ʻimi noiʻi hou i nā ʻike ʻike e hoʻomaka ana i ka wā o ka hāpai ʻana

Oct 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Ua hala ʻoe

Science

Pehea e kiʻi ai i ka Eclipse Solar me ka hoʻohana ʻana i kāu kelepona paʻa

Oct 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

ʻIke nā Astronomers i nā Hōkū ʻōpio ma ka Puzzling Cluster Ma kahi o Supermassive Black Hole

Oct 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Manaʻo ʻia ka ʻimi noiʻi hou i nā ʻike ʻike e hoʻomaka ana i ka wā o ka hāpai ʻana

Oct 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

ʻEnekinia Phonon: Hoʻonui ʻana i ka Lasing Ma waho aʻe o ke ʻano Fluorescence Spectrum

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments