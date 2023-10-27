Ka Mahina Hou, Ka Makani Hou: He Kiʻi i ka Lani

A celestial dance is about to take place in the night sky, as a lunar eclipse graces our view two weeks after a remarkable solar eclipse. This month, on October 28th, the moon will skim the northern edge of the Earth’s shadow, creating a stunning visual display.

While the recent solar eclipse thrilled audiences with its “ring of fire,” the upcoming partial lunar eclipse will be a different spectacle altogether. Unfortunately, those who witnessed the solar eclipse may miss out on this lunar event as it will occur during the daytime when the moon is below the horizon. This time, the Eastern Hemisphere, including Canada and New England, will be in the prime position to witness the eclipse unfold.

As the moon rises in the evening sky, residents of the Canadian Maritime provinces may catch a glimpse of the umbra, the darker inner part of the Earth’s shadow, slipping off the moon’s surface. Sharp-eyed viewers in New England might also notice the faint shading of the penumbra, the lighter outer part of the shadow.

To capture the best view of the eclipse, remember that the moon rises just as the sun sets, causing the twilight sky to be brightly illuminated. For a clear shot of the moon, wait until the sky darkens slightly and the moon rises higher above the horizon. Newfoundland and Labrador will experience the mid-eclipse around the time of moonrise, allowing for a slightly longer viewing opportunity.

Here is a timeline of the eclipse’s events (in local time):

– Moon enters penumbra: Not visible

– Moon enters umbra: Not visible

– Mid-eclipse: 5:45 p.m. (EDT)

– Moon leaves umbra: 5:52 p.m. (ADT)

– Moon leaves penumbra: 6:26 p.m. (ADT)

During the eclipse, the moon will gradually transition from the penumbra to the umbra. The penumbra, a faint outer extremity of the Earth’s shadow, will begin to show weak shading on the left side of the moon. As time progresses, the moon’s edge will enter the darker umbra, marking the start of the partial eclipse. The umbra will cover only a small portion of the moon’s diameter, reaching just shy of the crater Tycho.

The eclipse will come to a close after 77 minutes as the moon exits the umbra, leaving behind a mesmerizing memory for those fortunate enough to witness it.

A: A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth aligns itself between the sun and the moon, casting a shadow on the moon.

Q: Will the upcoming lunar eclipse be visible worldwide?

A: No, this eclipse will be visible primarily in the Eastern Hemisphere, with Canada and New England having the best view.

Q: How often do eclipses occur?

A: Eclipses of the sun and moon typically come in pairs, with a lunar eclipse occurring two weeks before or after a solar eclipse.

Q: When will the next lunar eclipse occur?

A: The next lunar eclipse will be a penumbral event on March 25th of next year, favoring North and South America.

Q: How can I capture the best view of the eclipse?

A: Wait until the sky becomes darker and the moon is higher above the horizon to ensure a clear shot. Consider using telescopes or binoculars for a closer look.

As the moon pays its visit to the Earth’s shadow, let us revel in the wonders of our universe and cherish the fleeting moments of this celestial ballet.