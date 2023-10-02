Ola Kulanakauhale

Science

Ka Pono o ka Electrodynamic Propulsion no Spacecraft

ByRobert Andrew

Oct 2, 2023
In an upcoming webinar hosted by the Small Spacecraft Systems Virtual Institute (S3VI), Matthew Brunner from the US Naval Research Laboratory will discuss the feasibility of using electrodynamic propulsion for spacecraft. This technology involves conducting an electric current along a long wire, called a tether, that connects two spacecraft end-masses. As the spacecraft moves along its orbital path, the Earth’s magnetic field induces a Lorentz force between the magnetic field and the electrons in the tether, resulting in thrust for the spacecraft. This method does not require traditional fuel sources.

The webinar will provide insight into the Tethered Electrodynamic Propulsion CubeSat Experiment (TEPCE), a three-unit (3U) CubeSat that was developed as one of the first self-contained electrodynamic propulsion spacecraft. TEPCE aimed to explore the potential of electrodynamic propulsion technology and its practicality for future spacecraft missions.

Matthew Brunner, the speaker for the webinar, has a strong background in aerospace engineering and has worked in various roles within the US Naval Research Laboratory. He specializes in spacecraft design, fluid mechanics, system modeling, and additive manufacturing and prototyping.

The S3VI encourages participants to submit questions ahead of the webinar to facilitate more focused and informative responses. This webinar aims to provide valuable information on the potential application of electrodynamic propulsion in spacecraft and its implications for space exploration and missions.

Sources: Small Spacecraft Systems Virtual Institute (S3VI)

