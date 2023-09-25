Hoʻopili ʻia ʻo Gut Microbiome i ke olakino iwi a me ka pilikia o ka Osteoporosis, nā hōʻike haʻawina

Ua hōʻike ʻia kahi noiʻi hou e hiki i kā mākou microbiome puʻuwai ke hana i ke ʻano o ko mākou olakino iwi a kōkua i ka pale ʻana i ka pilikia o ka osteoporosis a me nā haʻihaʻi. ʻO ke aʻo ʻana, i paʻi ʻia ma Frontiers in Endocrinology, e ʻimi i ke kahua o "osteomicrobiology" a me kona hiki ke hoʻololi i nā microbiome o ka ʻōpū no ke olakino iwi maikaʻi.

Ua hana nā mea noiʻi mai ka Hebrew SeniorLife a me Hinda a me Arthur Marcus Institute for Aging Research ma US i kahi noiʻi ma luna o nā kāne kahiko e ʻike i nā mea hiki ke hoʻololi ʻia e kōkua i ke olakino iwi. I ka hoʻohana ʻana i nā kiʻi kiʻi kiʻekiʻe o ka lima a me ka wāwae, ua ʻike lākou he mau pilina maikaʻi ʻole kekahi mau bacteria me ke olakino iwi i nā poʻe ʻelemakule.

ʻO kekahi o nā maʻi bacteria, ʻo Akkermansia, ua hoʻopili ʻia i ka momona, ʻoiai ʻo Clostridiales bacterium DTU089 i ʻoi aku ka nui o nā poʻe me ka haʻahaʻa haʻahaʻa o ke kino a me ka lawe ʻana i ka protein. Ua hoʻokumu nā haʻawina mua i nā pilina ma waena o ka lawe ʻana i ka protein, ka hana kino, a me ke olakino iwi.

The study identified patterns indicating that greater abundance of certain microbiota is associated with worse measures of bone density and microarchitecture. The researchers propose further studies to investigate the relationships between specific bacterial species in the gut and skeletal integrity. They also aim to identify functional pathways influenced by these bacteria that may have an impact on bone health.

ʻOiai ʻaʻole hiki ke hoʻoholo inā loaʻa i nā meaola bacteria ka hopena pololei i ke olakino iwi, ʻike ʻia nā ʻike e hiki i ka microbiome o ka ʻōpū ke lilo i kumu no ka hoʻoulu ʻana i ke olakino skeletal i ka wā e hiki mai ana. Hiki i kekahi mau bacteria i loko o ka ʻōpū ke alakaʻi i nā haʻahaʻa haʻahaʻa o ka mumū, hiki ke hoʻopilikia i ke olakino iwi.

Understanding the relationship between the gut microbiome and bone health could contribute to the development of interventions to prevent osteoporosis and fractures. Further research in this field may provide insights into potential therapeutic approaches for improving bone health based on manipulating the gut microbiome.

