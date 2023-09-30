Hōʻike ka haʻawina i ka hopena o ke kaʻa kaʻa ʻo Methane ma nā loko Arctic i ka hoʻololi ʻana i ke aniau

A recent study conducted by researchers from Northwestern University and the University of Wyoming has shed light on the impact of methane produced in Arctic lakes on climate change. The study examined the wax coatings of leaves preserved in sediment from the early-to-middle Holocene period to gain insights into methane cycling patterns during ancient warming periods.

The researchers analyzed sediment from four lakes in Greenland and discovered wax biomarkers that were once part of common aquatic brown mosses. The findings revealed that past warming periods during the middle Holocene caused these lakes to generate significant amounts of methane. This is of concern because methane is a potent greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change.

The study suggests that ongoing warming could lead to underestimated methane emissions from Arctic lakes. The lakes examined in the study maintained an intensified methane cycling for thousands of years during the last major warming period, which occurred as the Earth transitioned from the last ice age. This supports the idea that methane cycling in Arctic lakes is dependent on climate conditions.

Magdalena Osburn, the senior author of the study, highlighted the importance of looking to the past to predict our future on a warming planet. The findings provide valuable data regarding increased periods of methane cycling during warm periods and emphasize the need to understand the relationship between warming temperatures and methane production in Arctic lakes.

The study utilized data from two lakes in Greenland and existing data from two additional lakes. The researchers determined the presence of methane in the early-to-middle Holocene period by analyzing the hydrogen isotopic composition of aquatic plant waxes in the sediment. It was also observed that aquatic mosses in the lakes absorbed some of the methane, potentially mitigating its release into the atmosphere.

While the study shows that Arctic lakes are vulnerable to climate-driven changes in methane cycling, not all lakes will exhibit the same dynamics. Nevertheless, the findings contribute to our understanding of the impact of rapid warming in the Arctic on the global climate. Further research is needed to investigate the relationship between warming temperatures and methane production in Arctic lakes, given their significant role as natural sources of methane.

Sources:

– Jamie McFarlin et al, Aquatic plant wax hydrogen and carbon isotopes in Greenland lakes record shifts in methane cycling during past Holocene warming, Science Advances (2023). DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.adh9704.