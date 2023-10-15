E ʻike ana i ka pele ʻana o ka mokuahi Geyser ma Yellowstone National Park

The eruption of Steamboat Geyser in Yellowstone National Park is a remarkable sight that many visitors hope to experience. Kathleen Rynkiewicz-Stuby had the incredible opportunity to witness this spectacle recently when the world’s tallest active geyser erupted, shooting hot water and steam up to 400 feet into the air. She captured a video of the event, which showcased a breathtaking column of steam being forcefully expelled from the geyser, accompanied by a sound reminiscent of a jet engine.

Steamboat Geyser, located in the Norris Geyser Basin, is currently in its most active period ever recorded. Unlike the predictable eruptions of Old Faithful, Steamboat’s eruptions are highly unpredictable, making it an elusive phenomenon to witness. However, there are signs that visitors can look out for to increase their chances of seeing Steamboat in all its glory.

Mike Poland, a research geophysicist and scientist-in-charge of the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory, explained the different phases of a typical Steamboat eruption. The initial phase, known as the water phase, lasts a few minutes and involves water shooting up 300 to 400 feet high. Following this, the geyser enters the steam phase, which can last up to 24 hours with decreasing intensity. The video captured by Rynkiewicz-Stuby captured the steam phase of the eruption, indicating that it was filmed shortly after the water phase concluded.

Each geyser in Yellowstone has its own unique personality and eruption schedule. While Old Faithful erupts on a regular schedule, Steamboat’s eruptions are entirely random. Scientists speculate that Steamboat’s unpredictability could be due to its lack of isolation from its surroundings, unlike geysers such as Old Faithful or Lone Star Geyser. Despite extensive research, the mechanisms behind geyser eruptions, including the differences between erratic geysers like Steamboat and predictable ones like Old Faithful, remain a mystery.

As for Steamboat’s future eruptions, it is impossible to predict with certainty. It could happen at any given moment or take several years before the next eruption. Fortunately, Steamboat is currently experiencing a more active period than ever recorded before. In 2023, the geyser has already erupted seven times, marking an increase in activity compared to previous years. However, the reasons behind these high-activity periods remain unknown.

While scientists have conducted studies to uncover the causes of Steamboat’s frequent eruptions, no definitive answers have emerged. Changes in the geyser’s plumbing system and external factors like rainfall, earthquakes, and groundwater levels have been considered as potential explanations. Nevertheless, much more research is needed to fully understand the complex dynamics of geysers.

Despite the recent surge in eruptions, Steamboat’s frequency has been decreasing over the past few years. Although there were 20 eruptions in 2021 and 11 in 2022, it is anticipated that by the end of 2023, there may be just 10 eruptions. The reasons behind the peak in eruptions during 2019 and 2020 and the subsequent decline remain uncertain.

To increase the chances of witnessing a Steamboat eruption, visitors should stay vigilant for signs of impending activity. Increased minor eruptive events, with water eruptions ranging from a few feet to tens of feet, indicate that a major eruption may be approaching. However, these minor eruptions can persist for days or even weeks before a sustained, significant eruption occurs. Additionally, during major eruptions, Steamboat has been known to drain the nearby Cistern Spring.

While there is no definite timetable for a Steamboat eruption, being in the right place at the right time can provide a remarkable and unforgettable experience. Whether one is lucky enough to witness a magnificent eruption or has to wait patiently for the next one, the awe-inspiring power of Steamboat Geyser continues to captivate visitors to Yellowstone National Park.

Nā wehewehena:

Geysers: Geysers are hot springs that intermittently eject water and steam into the air due to underground volcanic activity.

Geysers are hot springs that intermittently eject water and steam into the air due to underground volcanic activity. Steamboat Geyser: Steamboat Geyser is the tallest active geyser in the world and is located in Yellowstone National Park.

Steamboat Geyser is the tallest active geyser in the world and is located in Yellowstone National Park. Old Faithful: Old Faithful is a famous and predictable geyser in Yellowstone National Park that erupts approximately every 90 minutes.

Old Faithful is a famous and predictable geyser in Yellowstone National Park that erupts approximately every 90 minutes. Yellowstone Volcano Observatory: The Yellowstone Volcano Observatory is a scientific research center that monitors volcanic and earthquake activity in Yellowstone National Park.

Sources:

- ʻAʻole hāʻawi ʻia