Hoʻolālā ʻo SpaceX i ka hoʻokuʻu ʻana i ka Rocket mai Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Sep 8, 2023
SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Friday evening. The launch is scheduled for 7:56 p.m. and will take place at Space Launch Complex 40. The rocket will be carrying 22 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit. However, the launch is subject to weather conditions, with a 40% chance of weather impact according to the forecast from the 45th Space Wing.

If SpaceX waits until after 11 p.m. to launch, the chances of weather impact decrease to 15%. There are also two backup launch opportunities at 11:12 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Following the launch, the first stage of the rocket is expected to land on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

In addition to this SpaceX launch, the Space Coast can also expect another launch from United Launch Alliance on Saturday morning. The Atlas V launch for the National Reconnaissance Office is scheduled for 8:51 a.m. at Space Launch Complex 41. This mission, known as SILENTBARKER, aims to improve space domain awareness for the NRO and the U.S. Space Force. The forecast for this launch indicates a 15% chance of weather impacting the launch.

To watch any of these launches live, you can visit ClickOrlando.com. Stay updated with the latest news by subscribing to Your Florida Daily.

Nā wehewehena:
– Falcon 9: A two-stage reusable rocket developed by SpaceX for the transport of payloads to Earth orbit and beyond.
– Starlink: A satellite internet constellation being constructed by SpaceX.
– Low-Earth Orbit: The region of space within about 2,000 kilometers above Earth’s surface where most satellites and the International Space Station are located.
– Droneship: A platform stationed in the ocean to provide a landing site for SpaceX’s reusable rockets.

