Hiki paha i ka Emperor Penguin ke hoʻololi i ke aniau ma mua o ka manaʻo ma mua

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 28, 2023
A team of environmental scientists from France, Tasmania, Canada, the U.S., and Australia has conducted a study suggesting that emperor penguins may be more adaptable to a changing climate than previously believed. The research, reported in the journal Science Advances, reveals that emperor penguins are capable of living in a variety of habitats based on high-resolution satellite imagery.

Previous studies have shown that with climate change, sea ice levels are decreasing, posing a significant risk to emperor penguins due to their breeding habits. These penguins lay their eggs on ice shelves, which protect them from predators. However, as ice shelf levels decline, it is feared that the penguins will lose their safe breeding grounds. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has warned that emperor penguin populations could decrease by 80% by the end of the century.

The recent study reevaluated the habitats in which emperor penguins live by analyzing satellite images of Antarctica and its surroundings. The researchers discovered that emperor penguins are capable of breeding in a range of habitats, not just on sea ice. They also observed a geographic partitioning of penguin colonies based on habitat characteristics, indicating adaptability. However, it remains unclear from the images whether this behavior is new or if the penguins have always adapted to different breeding locations.

While the study suggests that emperor penguins may not be as endangered as previously thought in the short term, the long-term outlook is uncertain. Other factors, such as warming waters, diminishing prey, and exposure to human-made pollution like microplastics, could still pose significant threats to their survival.

Further research is needed to fully understand the impacts of a changing climate and other environmental factors on emperor penguins. Nonetheless, this study provides hope that these iconic creatures may have some resilience to adapt to new conditions in the face of climate change.

Source:
