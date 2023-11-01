Ke wehewehe hou ʻana i nā hōkū kai: ʻo lākou ke poʻo a pau?

A new study conducted by researchers from Stanford University and UC Berkeley has challenged long-held assumptions about the anatomical structure of sea stars, commonly known as “starfish.” Contrary to popular belief, these mysterious marine creatures might not be headless after all. In fact, they could be all head.

The team of scientists, funded by Chan Zuckerberg Biohub, examined the genetic activity of juvenile sea stars and found that while genes associated with head development were abundant, those related to the torso and tail were almost entirely absent. Furthermore, molecular signatures traditionally linked to the frontal part of the head were discovered at the center of each sea star arm, gradually becoming more posterior towards the extremities.

These surprising findings suggest that sea stars may have lost their bodies over evolutionary time, transforming into creatures that are essentially all head. Laurent Formery, the lead author of the study, describes it as if the sea star is “completely missing a trunk and is best described as just a head crawling along the seafloor.” This discovery challenges the previous assumptions made by scientists about these enigmatic animals.

The research, which has been ongoing for a decade, was made possible through the support of the CZ Biohub SF’s Intercampus Research Awards. The scientists used PacBio’s HiFi sequencing technology to overcome the challenge of studying sea star genetics. This advanced method allowed them to map genetic activity and identify active genes in specific areas of the organism, painting a detailed picture of gene distribution within the sea star’s body.

The implications of this study go beyond understanding the anatomy of sea stars. It opens up new avenues for further exploration, including the examination of genetic patterning in related echinoderms such as sea urchins and sea cucumbers. The researchers are particularly interested in what sea stars can reveal about the evolution of the nervous system, which could have implications for medicine and inspire innovative approaches to combating human diseases.

As we delve deeper into the mysteries of sea stars and their relatives, we are broadening our perspective on biology and gaining valuable insights into animal evolution. This groundbreaking study challenges our preconceived notions and stimulates further scientific inquiry into the fascinating world of sea stars.

Nā nīnau i nīnau pinepineʻia (FAQ)

