Nā Manaʻo Hou i ka Huli ʻana i nā Kona Hau Lunar

The prospect of building a space station on the Moon is no longer confined to science fiction. Recent lunar missions have brought us closer to realizing this ambitious endeavor. Planetary scientists are now focused on identifying potential lunar ice reservoirs in permanently shadowed regions (PSRs) as a crucial step towards establishing sustainable lunar infrastructure.

During a groundbreaking lunar mission in late August 2023, India’s Chandrayaan-3 lander successfully touched down in the south polar region of the Moon. This particular region is believed to hold significant ice deposits. The successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 lander marks a significant milestone not only for India but for the entire scientific community.

As a planetary scientist, I am particularly intrigued by the data collected by the instruments on board the Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander and its rover Pragyan. These measurements provide a tantalizing glimpse of the lunar areas most likely to contain ice. While previous observations have confirmed the presence of ice in some PSRs, there is still significant uncertainty regarding the quantity, form, and distribution of these ice deposits.

Understanding the origins of lunar water is a key research objective for my team at the Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics. We explore various sources, including comets or asteroids crashing into the Moon, volcanic activity, and solar wind. Each of these events leaves behind distinct chemical fingerprints that can potentially trace the source of water. For instance, if volcanic activity formed the ice, we would expect higher amounts of sulfur in the lunar ice deposits.

Sulfur, like water, is a volatile element on the Moon. On the lunar surface, sulfur is not stable and easily vaporizes, becoming lost to space. Due to its volatile nature, sulfur tends to accumulate in the colder regions of the Moon. Despite not landing in a permanently shadowed region, the Vikram lander measured the temperature at a high southern latitude and identified sulfur in soil grains on the lunar surface. This sulfur measurement is intriguing as it may provide insights into the source of the Moon’s water.

Temperature measurements from future missions, such as Chandrayaan-3, will aid scientists in refining models of volatile stability and determining the recent accumulation of sulfur at different lunar sites.

Nīnau: He aha ke kumu o ka misionari Chandrayaan-3?

A: The purpose of the Chandrayaan-3 mission is to study potential lunar ice reservoirs in the south polar region of the Moon.

Q: How do scientists determine the source of lunar water?

A: Scientists study the chemical fingerprints left behind by various events such as comets or asteroids crashing into the Moon, volcanic activity, and solar wind to trace the source of lunar water.

Q: What is the significance of the sulfur measurement on the lunar surface?

A: The presence of sulfur in soil grains on the lunar surface may offer insights into the source of the Moon’s water.

Q: What will future lunar missions focus on?

A: Future lunar missions, such as NASA’s Artemis program, will concentrate on exploring the lunar south pole and searching for ice. These missions aim to establish a sustainable lunar station for human habitation.

Q: How do scientists plan to study the lunar surface composition and temperature?

A: Scientists use instruments like the Lunar Compact Infrared Imaging System (L-CIRiS) to measure surface composition and temperature on the Moon. L-CIRiS is an infrared camera that will be launched on a commercial lander in late 2026.