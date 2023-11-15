Scientists are intrigued by a recent observation made at the center of our Milky Way galaxy. While studying Sagittarius A*, the supermassive black hole located there, astrophysicists Gustavo Magallanes-Guijón and Sergio Mendoza from the National Autonomous University of Mexico made a surprising discovery. Analyzing gamma-ray data obtained by the Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope in December 2022, they found a peculiar pattern – every 76.32 minutes, Sagittarius A* emits a powerful burst of gamma radiation. Additionally, they noticed that at the same frequency, a radio flare occurs, and an X-ray flare follows every 149 minutes.

This phenomenon challenges the notion that black holes do not emit radiation. Although black holes themselves are not sources of radiation, the event horizon surrounding them is a different story. The existence of these flares suggests that there is an unidentified object inside the event horizon of Sagittarius A* responsible for these emissions.

The astrophysicists propose that this object is likely a compact and cohesive mass of hot gas held together by an incredibly strong magnetic field. This extraordinary finding sheds light on the mechanisms that drive the behavior of supermassive black holes. It implies the presence of a significant and dynamic structure within Sagittarius A*, possibly fueling its intermittent activity.

This discovery opens up new avenues for studying the enigmatic nature of black holes and deepening our understanding of the complex processes occurring at their cores. The research conducted by Magallanes-Guijón and Mendoza paves the way for future investigations and prompts scientists to revisit existing theories about these cosmic entities.

NPP

He aha ka Sagittarius A*?

Sagittarius A* is a supermassive black hole located at the center of the Milky Way galaxy. It has a mass equivalent to approximately four million times that of our Sun.

How do scientists study Sagittarius A*?

Scientists use various instruments, such as gamma-ray telescopes, X-ray detectors, and radio telescopes, to observe the emissions and behaviors of Sagittarius A*. These observations help them gather valuable data about the supermassive black hole and its surroundings.

Why are the flares emitted by Sagittarius A* significant?

The periodic flares emitted by Sagittarius A* provide valuable insights into the underlying mechanisms and structures of supermassive black holes. They challenge the conventional understanding that black holes do not emit radiation, offering astronomers the opportunity to unravel the mysteries surrounding these cosmic phenomena.