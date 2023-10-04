Ola Kulanakauhale

Ke wehe nei i nā ʻenehana hou a me ka mana o AI

Science

ʻIke ʻia ka Misiona OSIRIS-REx o NASA i kahi mea hoʻohālikelike Asteroid Sample Composition

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 4, 2023
ʻIke ʻia ka Misiona OSIRIS-REx o NASA i kahi mea hoʻohālikelike Asteroid Sample Composition

Scientists participating in NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission were taken aback by the unexpected findings when they opened the canister housing the sample collected from the near-Earth asteroid Bennu. The surplus of dark, fine-grained material adhering to the container’s lid and base could potentially provide valuable insights into the composition of the asteroid.

The completion of the OSIRIS-REx mission marked a significant milestone for NASA. After a 7-year journey traveling a distance of 3.86 billion miles, the spacecraft successfully landed in Utah’s desert on September 24, following a touch-and-go maneuver on Bennu’s surface.

In October 2020, the spacecraft utilized its TAGSAM (Touch-and-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism) to disturb the surface of Bennu and collect a sample. The abundance of material gathered was so great that particles were observed drifting away into space before the sample head was secured in the canister.

The unexpected discovery prompted scientists to consider the possibility of conducting a rapid examination of the materials found inside the canister. By studying the dark, fine-grained material adhering to the container’s surfaces, researchers hope to gain valuable insights into the composition and origin of Bennu.

Understanding the composition of asteroids like Bennu is crucial for scientists to unravel the mysteries of our solar system’s formation and evolution. By analyzing the samples obtained from Bennu, researchers aim to decipher the asteroid’s role in the early stages of the solar system and potentially gain insights into the origins of life on Earth.

This unexpected find opens up new avenues for research and highlights the importance of space missions like OSIRIS-REx in expanding our knowledge of the universe and our place within it.

Sources:
–CNN

By Vicky Stavropoulou

e pili pū ana Post

Science

ʻO ke koʻikoʻi o ka mālama ʻana i nā makemake kuki

Oct 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

ʻO ka wehe ʻana i ka Cannibalism Ritual in the Upper Paleolithic Era

Oct 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Ke ʻimi nei i ke ao holoʻokoʻa: Exoplanets a me Exomoons

Oct 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Ua hala ʻoe

Science

ʻO ke koʻikoʻi o ka mālama ʻana i nā makemake kuki

Oct 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

ʻO ka wehe ʻana i ka Cannibalism Ritual in the Upper Paleolithic Era

Oct 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Ke ʻimi nei i ke ao holoʻokoʻa: Exoplanets a me Exomoons

Oct 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

ʻO nā Canadians e hōʻike i ka Annular Solar Eclipse e hāʻawi iā NASA i kahi manawa e aʻo ai i ka lewa

Oct 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments