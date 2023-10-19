ʻO Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar: He Paionia ma Astrophysics

ʻO Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar, hānau ʻia ma ʻOkakopa 19, 1910, ma Lahore, British India (i kēia manawa ʻo Pakistan), he kanaka ʻepekema kupaianaha a me ka makemakika nāna i hāʻawi nui i nā haʻawina i ka ʻoihana astrophysics. ʻO kāna hana i hoʻololi i ko mākou ʻike i ka evolution stellar a me nā kānāwai kumu e hoʻokele ai i ke ao holoʻokoʻa.

Ua ʻike ʻia ko Chandrasekhar makemake i ka makemakika mai kona wā ʻōpiopio mai, a ua ʻike ʻia ʻo ia he mea akamai i ka hana. ʻO kona ʻanakala, ʻo Sir CV Raman, he Nobel laureate ma ka physics, ua hoʻoikaika nui i kāna mau ʻepekema.

Ma hope o ka pau ʻana o kāna hoʻonaʻauao kiʻekiʻe ma ke Kulanui Pelekikena ma Chennai a me ke Kulanui o Cambridge, ua hoʻomohala ʻo Chandrasekhar i kahi kumumanaʻo groundbreaking i ka astrophysics. I ka makahiki 19, ua hoʻolauna ʻo ia i ka manaʻo i kapa ʻia ʻo "Chandrasekhar limit." Hōʻike kēia palena i ka nui o ka nui o ka hōkū keʻokeʻo paʻa, ma waho aʻe o ia e hāʻule ai i loko o kahi hōkū neutron a i ʻole he puka ʻeleʻele. Ua hoʻopiʻi ka manaʻo o Chandrasekhar i ka hoʻomaopopo ʻana i ka hoʻomohala hōkū.

I loko o kāna ʻoihana hanohano, ua paʻa ʻo Chandrasekhar i nā kūlana aʻo ma ke Kulanui o Chicago. Ua hāʻawi nui ʻo ia i nā ʻāpana like ʻole o ka astrophysics, me ke aʻo ʻana i nā dwarfs keʻokeʻo, nā hōkū neutron, a me nā lua ʻeleʻele. Ua hoʻokumu kāna hana i ke kumu no ka astrophysics hou a hoʻonui i ko mākou ʻike i ke ola o nā hōkū a me nā galaxies.

ʻO kekahi o kāna mau haʻawina kaulana loa, ʻo ia ke kumumanaʻo o ka hoʻoili radiative, e wehewehe ana i ka neʻe ʻana o ka ikehu mai loko o ka hōkū a i kona ʻili. Ke hoʻomau nei kēia kumumanaʻo i ka noiʻi astrophysical i kēia lā. Ua loaʻa iā Chandrasekhar ka makana Nobel ma ka Physics i ka makahiki 1983 ma ka ʻike kūʻokoʻa.

Chandrasekhar’s legacy in astrophysics is immeasurable. His groundbreaking discoveries and theoretical work continue to be fundamental to our understanding of the cosmos. His influence extended beyond research, as he mentored and inspired many young scientists who went on to make significant contributions in the field. Chandrasekhar’s dedication to scientific inquiry solidifies his status as a true pioneer in astrophysics.

No ka hoʻolauleʻa ʻana i kona lā hānau 107th, ua hana ʻia kahi Google Doodle ma ʻOkakopa 19, 2017, e ʻike ana i kāna mau haʻawina nui i ke kula.

Nā wehewehena:

Stellar evolution - Ke kaʻina hana e hoʻololi ai ka hōkū i ka manawa, me kona hānau ʻana, ola, a me kona make.

Hoʻololi Radiative - ʻO ke kaʻina hana e hoʻoneʻe ʻia ai ka ikehu ma o kahi ʻano, e like me ka hōkū, ma o ka absorption, emission, a me ka hoʻopuehu ʻana o nā kiʻi.

White dwarf – He hoku mānoanoa a paʻa i hoʻokumu ʻia mai ke koena o ka hōkū haʻahaʻa a me ka waena waena i pau i kāna wahie nuklea.

Hoku Neutron - He hōkū liʻiliʻi a ʻano nui loa i hana ʻia mai ka hāʻule ʻana o kahi hōkū nui i ka wā o ka pahū supernova.

ʻEleʻele – He ʻāina ma kahi ākea kahi i ikaika loa ai ka ʻumekaumaha a ʻaʻohe mea, ʻaʻole hoʻi ka māmā, hiki ke pakele i kāna huki umekaumaha.

Sources:

- Google Doodle Archive

– Britannica.com