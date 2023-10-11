Ola Kulanakauhale

Ua ʻike ka ʻāpana Lūkini o ka International Space Station i ke kolu o ka wai hoʻoheheʻe

Ua ʻike ka ʻāpana Lūkini o ka International Space Station i ke kolu o ka wai hoʻoheheʻe

The Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS) has suffered its third coolant leak in less than a year, raising concerns about the reliability of Russia’s space program. On Monday, frozen coolant flakes were observed spraying into space through an official live feed provided by NASA. This leak originated from the external radiator circuit of the Nauka module, also known as the Multipurpose Laboratory Module-Upgrade (MLM), which was delivered to the station in 2012.

The Russian space agency, Roscosmos, assured that temperatures in the affected unit remained normal and there was no danger to the crew or the station. Nonetheless, US mission control in Houston requested that astronauts investigate the situation further. They were instructed to check the cupola, particularly windows five or six, for any visual confirmation of the coolant flakes.

This incident follows two previous coolant leaks within the Russian segment of the ISS in the past year. While the agency has confirmed that there is no immediate threat, these recurring issues raise concerns about the reliability of Russia’s space program.

It is important to ensure the safety and efficiency of operations on the ISS, as it serves as a vital platform for scientific research and international cooperation in space exploration. Investigations into the cause of the coolant leaks and potential solutions will be crucial to maintaining the integrity of the station and the well-being of its crew.

Sources: Russian space agency Roscosmos, NASA

