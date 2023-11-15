ʻO ka wā e hiki mai ana o European Space Launch: He Paradigm Shift Toward Commercialization

European space transportation is undergoing a historic shift as ministers at the European Space Summit embrace a new competitive approach to launch services. This approach aims to empower commercial companies and reduce reliance on public funding, with the European Space Agency (ESA) acting as an anchor customer for commercial space activities and services.

The decision to shift towards a competitive, services model is seen as a positive step by industry experts. Jörn Spurmann, Chief Commercial Officer at Rocket Factory Augsburg (RFA), believes it is an “historic moment” as ESA decides to privatize and support a few companies in the pursuit of space launch systems, rather than developing its own. This new approach opens up exciting opportunities for RFA, which has been focused on developing its RFA One small launcher since its establishment in 2018.

The European launch paradigm shift not only allows RFA to expand its capabilities by exploring the development of medium or heavy lift systems, but also offers new avenues through ESA’s commercial cargo program. RFA had previously announced a consortium to develop Argo, a cargo service to the International Space Station (ISS) and future commercial space stations. While meeting the 2028 deadline set by ESA poses a challenge, Spurmann remains confident.

Currently, RFA’s primary focus is its first launch, which is scheduled to take place in summer 2024 at the SaxaVord Spaceport in Scotland’s Shetland Islands. The company’s RFA One, a three-stage launcher, utilizes kerosene-liquid oxygen staged combustion Helix engines. With a deployment capability of up to 1,300 kilograms to a 500-kilometer polar orbit or 450 kilograms to geostationary transfer orbit, RFA is confident in the progress they have made so far.

The funding support from the UK Space Agency, amounting to $4.3 million, further solidifies RFA’s preparations for its inaugural flight. The successful launch of RFA has the potential to position both the company and SaxaVord Spaceport as significant players in the emerging European commercial launch services ecosystem.

