ʻIke ʻia e nā ʻepekema ʻEpekema Mākēneki Aurora ma nā Sunspots

Solar scientists from the New Jersey Institute of Technology’s Center for Solar-Terrestrial Research have made a groundbreaking discovery: magnetic auroras on sunspots. The scientists observed long-lasting polarized radio bursts emanating from a dark patch on the sun. These bursts resemble the auroral displays seen on Earth, such as the Northern Lights. This discovery not only sheds light on the dynamics of intense solar radio bursts but also provides insights into large starspots beyond our solar system.

Auroras, also known as the Aurora Borealis and Aurora Australis, are well-known natural light shows that occur on Earth when solar activity interacts with the planet’s magnetosphere. Similarly, these auroral displays have been observed on other solar system planets and even distant stars. The sunspot auroras, however, differ significantly from the Earth’s auroras.

The team of scientists believes that high-energy electrons trapped within the sun’s magnetic fields give rise to this aurora-like phenomenon. The convergence of magnetic fields in the cooler and intensely magnetic areas of sunspots creates a favorable environment for electron-cyclotron maser (ECM) emissions. Unlike Earth’s auroras, the sunspot aurora emissions occur at much higher frequencies due to the sunspot’s magnetic field being thousands of times stronger than Earth’s.

Surprisingly, the timing of these radio bursts does not seem to be linked to solar flares. Instead, the team observed that sporadic flare activity in nearby active regions pumps energetic electrons into large-scale magnetic field loops anchored at the sunspot, which then powers the ECM radio emissions.

This discovery has significant implications for our understanding of stellar magnetism. By studying solar behavior, scientists can gain insights into magnetic phenomena occurring around other stars. The team’s research, published in the journal Nature Astronomy, provides a building block for future studies that could lead solar physicists to rethink current models of stellar magnetism.

NPP

What is a sunspot aurora?

A sunspot aurora is a magnetic aurora that occurs on a dark patch of the sun known as a sunspot. These auroras resemble the auroral displays seen on Earth, such as the Northern Lights.

How do sunspot auroras differ from Earth’s auroras?

Sunspot auroras occur at much higher frequencies compared to Earth’s auroras. This is due to the sunspot’s magnetic field being thousands of times stronger than Earth’s.

What causes sunspot auroras?

Sunspot auroras are caused by high-energy electrons trapped within the sun’s magnetic fields. These electrons produce electron-cyclotron maser (ECM) emissions when they interact with the magnetic fields in the cooler and intensely magnetic areas of sunspots.

How are sunspot auroras related to solar flares?

Unlike Earth’s auroras, the timing of sunspot auroras is not tied to solar flares. Instead, sporadic flare activity in nearby active regions pumps energetic electrons into large-scale magnetic field loops anchored at the sunspot, which then powers the ECM radio emissions.