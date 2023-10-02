Ola Kulanakauhale

Ke wehe nei i nā ʻenehana hou a me ka mana o AI

Science

Ua hui pū ʻo Kina a me Pakistan i ka Misiona Lunar no 2024

Oct 2, 2023
Ua hui pū ʻo Kina a me Pakistan i ka Misiona Lunar no 2024

China’s next lunar mission, Chang’e-6, scheduled for 2024, will not only be exploring the far side of the moon but will also carry a payload from Pakistan. This collaboration is a result of the two countries’ increasing cooperation in the space sector.

The Chang’e-6 mission, currently in research and development, aims to bring back samples from the far side of the moon. This is significant as all previous lunar sampling missions by humans have taken place on the near side of the moon. The far side, which is generally older and contains the Aitken Basin, a major lunar landform, holds great scientific value.

To promote international cooperation, Chang’e-6 will carry payloads and satellite projects from different countries and regions. These include France’s DORN radon detection instrument, the European Space Agency’s negative ion detector, Italy’s laser retroreflector, and Pakistan’s CubeSat. A CubeSat is a miniaturized satellite from Pakistan.

This collaboration between China and Pakistan extends beyond the lunar mission. Pakistan has already sent seeds to China’s space station, Tiangong, for research purposes. Additionally, Pakistan is exploring the possibility of joining both the Tiangong space station and the China-led base on the lunar South Pole through a formal agreement.

To ensure communication between the far side of the moon and Earth, China plans to launch its newly developed relay satellite, Queqiao-2 (Magpie Bridge-2), in the first half of 2024.

China’s lunar mission in 2024, with Pakistan’s contribution, will play a significant role in expanding our understanding of the moon’s far side and advancing global research in space exploration.

Sources:
– ʻOihana nūhou Xinhua
– ʻO ka nūpepa Global Times
– Ka Nupepa Dawn

