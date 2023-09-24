Ola Kulanakauhale

Science

Ua hoʻi ka mokulele Osiris-Rex o NASA me nā laʻana mai Asteroid Bennu

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 24, 2023
Summary: After a seven-year mission, NASA’s Osiris-Rex spacecraft is set to complete its journey to study the “most dangerous rock in the Solar System” by returning with soil samples from asteroid Bennu. On Sunday, as the spacecraft passes Earth, the samples will be dropped off and protected within a capsule. Scientists hope that analyzing the chemistry of these samples will offer insights into the formation of planets billions of years ago and possibly shed light on the origins of life on Earth. The capsule is expected to land in the US State of Utah at 08:55 local time. Despite the anxiety surrounding the descent, the mission’s principal investigator, Dante Lauretta, reassured that the team is well-prepared for any contingencies. The goal of Osiris-Rex was to gather samples from Bennu, which has a small chance of colliding with our planet in the late 22nd century. The spacecraft reached the asteroid in 2018, spent two years studying it, and then successfully collected surface materials. The final step is to safely deliver the samples, weighing about 250g, to Earth.

The recovery teams are confident about the landing; however, they remain cautious due to past mishaps. One such incident occurred in 2004 with the Genesis capsule, where its parachute failed, causing the samples to be damaged. The gravity switches of Osiris-Rex’s capsule have undergone careful inspection to prevent a similar issue. Nevertheless, a “breach team” will be ready to assist if necessary. As the capsule descends, meteorologists in Utah will monitor weather conditions to predict the landing position accurately. Recovery operations, including flying to the drop point by helicopter and transporting the sample to a cleanroom at the Dugway Proving Ground, have been carefully planned to prevent contamination. Once safely delivered, the samples will be transported to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Texas for detailed analysis.

The Osiris-Rex spacecraft is set to continue its mission after delivering the samples, as it will be commanded to rendezvous with another asteroid called Apophis in 2029.

Nā wehewehena:
– Osiris-Rex: NASA’s spacecraft mission to study asteroid Bennu.
– Bennu: An asteroid that has the potential to collide with Earth in the late 22nd century.
– Genesis: A previous spacecraft mission that encountered issues during sample retrieval.
– Gravity switches: Components of the capsule that ensure correct orientation during descent.

Puna: BBC News

By Gabriel Botha

