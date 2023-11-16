ʻO ka ua ʻo Leonid Meteor Kūlana: He Hōʻikeʻike Lani Pono ke kū i luna

The upcoming Leonid meteor shower promises to be a breathtaking visual spectacle, as one of the fastest meteor showers known to grace the night sky. Although it may only produce about 15 meteors an hour on average, what sets the Leonids apart is their brightness and occasionally vivid colors. These “fireballs” are the result of larger particles originating from the debris of the comet 55P/Tempel-Tuttle.

Stargazers eagerly anticipate this cosmic phenomenon, as the Leonids only reach their perihelion, the point of closest approach to the sun, every 33 years. While the best time to view the shower was in 1998, avid skywatchers will have the opportunity to witness this celestial show again in 2031.

To catch a glimpse of the Leonid meteor shower, NASA recommends heading outdoors around midnight local time and finding a spot free from light pollution. Lying flat on your back and looking towards the east will provide the best view of the sky. It takes roughly 30 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the darkness, but once they do, the meteors will become visible streaking across the night canvas.

Meteor showers are an annual occurrence, typically peaking in mid-November. However, every few decades, lucky skywatchers can experience a meteor storm, where the Leonids transform into a magnificent downpour of hundreds to thousands of meteors per hour. In 1966 and 2002, these storms dazzled spectators with a mesmerizing display, with some moments resembling a meteor rainstorm.

So mark your calendars and set your alarms, for the Leonid meteor shower is an astronomical event not to be missed. Prepare to be enchanted by the wonders of the universe as the Leonids paint the night sky with their fleeting brilliance.

