Hōʻike ʻia ka ʻimi noiʻi hou i ka hopena kūpono no ka hoʻomaʻemaʻe ʻana i ke koʻa

Researchers from the Australian Institute of Marine Science (AIMS) and the University of Melbourne have discovered a promising solution to combat coral bleaching. The study, published in Global Change Biology, suggests that adult fragments of the coral species Galaxea fascicularis can better withstand bleaching and recover faster when treated with heat-evolved cells of algae known as symbionts.

Unlike previous studies that focused on naturally heat-tolerant symbionts, this research used symbionts that had their heat tolerance artificially increased over a decade through exposure to elevated temperatures in the laboratory. These heat-evolved symbionts were then introduced to chemically bleached coral fragments.

The results were remarkable. The symbionts were able to establish a symbiotic relationship with the adult corals for a duration of two years. This symbiosis not only promoted faster recovery from bleaching but also enhanced the corals’ heat tolerance without adversely affecting their growth.

Lead author Dr. Wing Yan Chan from AIMS and the University of Melbourne believes that these heat-evolved algal symbionts could become a valuable resource for reef restoration. This approach shows promise across various coral species and life stages.

The long-term stability of this symbiotic relationship provides hope that heat-evolved cells could benefit coral hosts for many years to come. This is particularly important given the increasing threat of climate change-driven marine heatwaves causing widespread bleaching and coral death.

Senior author Professor Madeleine van Oppen emphasizes the advantages of this approach, stating that the benefits observed in earlier studies on coral larvae and juveniles also extend to adult corals. This technique, known as “assisted evolution,” involves actively accelerating naturally occurring evolutionary processes to enhance coral heat tolerance.

The next step in this research will involve controlled field trials to determine if the same results can be achieved outside the laboratory, with multiple coral types and at a larger scale.

This study contributes to the extensive efforts by AIMS, their partners, and collaborators to protect corals from the impacts of climate change. In addition to reducing emissions and adopting effective coral reef management strategies, interventions like heat-evolved symbionts offer hope in boosting climate tolerance and resilience for reefs.

NPP:

Q: What is coral bleaching?

A: Coral bleaching occurs when coral colonies expel the symbiotic algae living in their tissues, resulting in the loss of their vibrant colors. This process is often caused by environmental stressors, particularly elevated water temperatures.

Q: Why is coral bleaching concerning?

A: Coral reefs are incredibly important ecosystems, providing habitat for countless marine species and supporting local economies through tourism and fisheries. When corals experience widespread bleaching, it can lead to their death, severely impacting the health and biodiversity of the entire reef.

Q: How does the use of heat-evolved symbionts help corals?

A: Heat-evolved symbionts are able to establish a symbiotic relationship with corals, enhancing their heat tolerance and promoting faster recovery from bleaching. This could buy valuable time for reefs facing the threat of climate change-driven marine heatwaves.

Sources:

– Australian Institute of Marine Science (AIMS): https://www.aims.gov.au/

– University of Melbourne: https://www.unimelb.edu.au/

– Global Change Biology: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/13652486