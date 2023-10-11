Ola Kulanakauhale

Ke wehe nei i nā ʻenehana hou a me ka mana o AI

Science

Hoʻokumu ka mea noiʻi o ke Kulanui o Alberta i nā ʻano hana hou e hoʻohuli ai i ka CO2 a me ka Glycerol i mau mea waiwai.

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 11, 2023
Hoʻokumu ka mea noiʻi o ke Kulanui o Alberta i nā ʻano hana hou e hoʻohuli ai i ka CO2 a me ka Glycerol i mau mea waiwai.

A researcher from the University of Alberta in Canada has developed two innovative methods to convert carbon dioxide (CO2) and glycerol into value-added materials. These methods have the potential to decarbonize various sectors, including automotive, electronic, clothing, adhesives, packaging, solvents, and pharmaceuticals.

One of the processes focuses on converting CO2 into methanol, which holds promise as a method of transporting and storing hydrogen in liquid form. However, water can deactivate the catalyst required for this transformation. The researcher, Yanet Rodriguez Herrero, has developed a process to prepare a stable catalyst that repels water, allowing it to work effectively at low pressure and temperature. This not only makes the conversion process less energy-intensive but also more economically efficient.

The second process developed by Herrero aims to convert glycerol, a byproduct of biodiesel production, into monomers. These monomers are essential for creating polymers, which are necessary for producing biopolymers used in the consolidation of fluid fine tailings. This conversion process not only helps meet the increasing demand for biofuels but also offers a solution for managing excessive crude glycerol, thereby reducing environmental threats.

Both processes show promising benefits to various industries, including energy, hydrogen, biofuel, food, and chemical industries. By providing sustainable alternatives for creating value-added products, these methods offer a win-win situation economically and environmentally.

Source: University of Alberta, Canada

By Vicky Stavropoulou

e pili pū ana Post

Science

Makemake nā wāhine i ka ikaika o ke kino ma nā pilina pōkole, akā ʻo ka hoʻohenehene pili no ka holomua lōʻihi.

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Alakaʻi no ka nānā pono ʻana a me ke kiʻi ʻana i ka Annular Solar Eclipse

Oct 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Nā Satellites ma Space: He mea hoʻoweliweli i ka Radio Astronomy a me kā mākou pilina me ka Cosmos

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ua hala ʻoe

Science

Makemake nā wāhine i ka ikaika o ke kino ma nā pilina pōkole, akā ʻo ka hoʻohenehene pili no ka holomua lōʻihi.

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Alakaʻi no ka nānā pono ʻana a me ke kiʻi ʻana i ka Annular Solar Eclipse

Oct 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Nā Satellites ma Space: He mea hoʻoweliweli i ka Radio Astronomy a me kā mākou pilina me ka Cosmos

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Hoʻohana ʻia ʻo Fluorescence no ke ana ʻana i nā pae koʻikoʻi ma nā Soybeans i ʻike ʻia i ka Ozone

Oct 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments