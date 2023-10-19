Ola Kulanakauhale

Hāʻawi ʻia kahi Atlas of Galaxies hou i ka ʻike kikoʻī o ko mākou mau hoalauna Cosmic

ByRobert Andrew

Oct 19, 2023
A recently released atlas allows users to explore the night sky in unprecedented detail, providing a wealth of information on nearly 400,000 large galaxies. The Siena Galaxy Atlas (SGA) offers multiwavelength optical and infrared images, as well as light profiles, making it the first galactic atlas to include such data. The atlas covers 20,000 square degrees and encompasses approximately half of the night sky.

Previous compilations of galactic data have often been plagued by errors in positions, sizes, and shapes of galaxies, as well as the inclusion of non-galactic objects. However, the SGA addresses these issues, offering accurate positions, sizes, and brightness measurements for a large sample of galaxies. This level of precision has not been reliably available before for such a vast collection of galaxies.

The SGA dataset is the result of three scans performed between 2014 and 2017 as part of the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI) Legacy Surveys. Telescopes from the National Science Foundation’s NOIRLab, along with the University of Arizona’s Steward Observatory and data from NASA’s WISE satellite, were used to collect the necessary information.

The SGA not only provides valuable data for astronomers but also allows the public to view and identify nearby galaxies. The atlas is an important tool for studying patterns across populations of objects, analyzing transient phenomena, understanding galactic physics, and expanding knowledge about the relationship between galaxies and dark matter. Additionally, the SGA may contribute to a better understanding of the distribution of galaxies and their connection to the pervasive dark matter that dominates the universe.

The release of the SGA’s comprehensive dataset is expected to have a significant impact on both astronomical research and the public’s engagement with the cosmos. Now, anyone with an interest in exploring the mysteries of the night sky can access this valuable resource.

Sources:
– Arjun Dey, astronomer from the National Science Foundation’s NOIRLab
– Siena College physics professor and SGA project lead John Moustakas
– NSF Program Director for NOIRLab, Chris Davis

By Robert Andrew

