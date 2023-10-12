Ola Kulanakauhale

Ke wehe nei i nā ʻenehana hou a me ka mana o AI

Science

Hōʻike ʻia nā wili o ka lepo a me ke kinoea ma ke kiʻi infrared kamahaʻo o NGC 346

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 12, 2023
Hōʻike ʻia nā wili o ka lepo a me ke kinoea ma ke kiʻi infrared kamahaʻo o NGC 346

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has captured a breathtaking infrared image of NGC 346, the brightest and largest star-forming region in the Small Magellanic Cloud. Located within the neighboring dwarf galaxy, the Small Magellanic Cloud, NGC 346 has been a subject of intense study by various telescopes.

The new image, taken by Webb’s Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI), showcases filaments of gas and dust adorned with bright patches of young protostars. The blue color represents silicates and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), while the red emission comes from warm dust heated by the region’s brightest and most massive stars.

The Small Magellanic Cloud is a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way and is visible in the southern constellation Tucana. This smaller galaxy is more primitive than the Milky Way, containing fewer heavy elements that are produced through stellar fusion and supernova explosions.

The stunning image challenges previous expectations that the SMC would lack significant amounts of dust due to its lower abundance of heavy elements. The presence of ample dust within NGC 346, as revealed by both the MIRI image and an earlier image from Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera, is surprising and raises questions about the origin and evolution of dust in the SMC.

The fine details and intricate structures revealed by Webb’s infrared observations provide valuable insights into the processes and conditions surrounding star formation. These observations contribute to our understanding of the lifecycle of stars and the formation of galaxies in the universe.

Sources: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Nolan Habel (NASA-JPL), Patrick Kavanagh (Maynooth University)

By Mampho Brescia

e pili pū ana Post

Science

Makemake nā wāhine i ka ikaika o ke kino ma nā pilina pōkole, akā ʻo ka hoʻohenehene pili no ka holomua lōʻihi.

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Alakaʻi no ka nānā pono ʻana a me ke kiʻi ʻana i ka Annular Solar Eclipse

Oct 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Nā Satellites ma Space: He mea hoʻoweliweli i ka Radio Astronomy a me kā mākou pilina me ka Cosmos

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ua hala ʻoe

Science

Makemake nā wāhine i ka ikaika o ke kino ma nā pilina pōkole, akā ʻo ka hoʻohenehene pili no ka holomua lōʻihi.

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Alakaʻi no ka nānā pono ʻana a me ke kiʻi ʻana i ka Annular Solar Eclipse

Oct 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Nā Satellites ma Space: He mea hoʻoweliweli i ka Radio Astronomy a me kā mākou pilina me ka Cosmos

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Hoʻohana ʻia ʻo Fluorescence no ke ana ʻana i nā pae koʻikoʻi ma nā Soybeans i ʻike ʻia i ka Ozone

Oct 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments