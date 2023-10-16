Ola Kulanakauhale

Ke wehe nei i nā ʻenehana hou a me ka mana o AI

Science

ʻO ka mea a NASA Astronaut Frank Rubio e nalo loa e pili ana i ke ola ma ka lewa

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 16, 2023
ʻO ka mea a NASA Astronaut Frank Rubio e nalo loa e pili ana i ke ola ma ka lewa

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio recently returned to Earth after spending a record-breaking 371 days aboard the International Space Station (ISS). During a Q&A session, Rubio shared what he would miss most about life in space.

One of the things Rubio mentioned was the experience of floating in microgravity. He described it as fun, making him feel like a little kid. However, he also acknowledged the challenge of working in such an environment, as objects tend to float away. Despite the difficulties, the feeling of weightlessness was something he thoroughly enjoyed.

Nevertheless, the most significant thing Rubio will miss is the breathtaking view of Earth from space. He described it as spectacular and unique, highlighting the ability to look down at our planet from 250 miles above. Even during tough days or moments, simply gazing out of the window for a few seconds would lift his spirits.

To obtain the best views, astronauts often visit the Cupola module, which features seven windows offering unobstructed vistas of Earth and beyond. Some astronauts, like French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, even plan their visits to coincide with flyovers of stunning natural features to capture incredible images.

Rubio’s space mission was initially planned for six months but was extended due to an issue with the Soyuz spacecraft that brought him to the ISS. Although he missed his family, the extra time allowed him to enjoy more views of Earth and more floating around than he had originally anticipated.

Overall, Rubio’s experience highlights the joy of floating in microgravity and the awe-inspiring view of Earth from space. These elements undoubtedly make life in orbit aboard the ISS a unique and memorable experience.

Nā kumu: NASA

By Gabriel Botha

e pili pū ana Post

Science

Loaʻa i nā Astronomers kokoke loa i ka Ultrastripped Supernova: SN 2021agco ma UGC 3855

Oct 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Ua wehe ʻo NASA's Dawn Mission i nā Organics Complex ma Ceres

Oct 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Hiki ke hoʻohana ʻia ka lepo Lunar no ke kūkulu ʻana i nā alanui a me nā pae pae ʻana ma ka mahina

Oct 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Ua hala ʻoe

Science

Loaʻa i nā Astronomers kokoke loa i ka Ultrastripped Supernova: SN 2021agco ma UGC 3855

Oct 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Ua wehe ʻo NASA's Dawn Mission i nā Organics Complex ma Ceres

Oct 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Hiki ke hoʻohana ʻia ka lepo Lunar no ke kūkulu ʻana i nā alanui a me nā pae pae ʻana ma ka mahina

Oct 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Ua ʻike ʻo James Webb Telescope i nā Quartz Nanocrystals ma kahi mamao loa

Oct 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments