Ola Kulanakauhale

Ke wehe nei i nā ʻenehana hou a me ka mana o AI

Science

Loaʻa nā Hoku ʻŌpio ma kahi kokoke i ka ʻEleʻele Waena o Milky Way, e hōʻole ana i nā manaʻolana

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 16, 2023
Loaʻa nā Hoku ʻŌpio ma kahi kokoke i ka ʻEleʻele Waena o Milky Way, e hōʻole ana i nā manaʻolana

The discovery of a cluster of young stars near the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way has puzzled astronomers for decades. According to a recent study, these young stars, known as IRS13, are only about 100,000 years old, much younger than expected given the inhospitable conditions near the black hole.

Researchers from the University of Cologne’s Institute of Astrophysics have been studying IRS13 to unravel the mystery of how these young stars formed in such a forbidding environment. They believe that the stars may have initially been located in the galactic suburbs before migrating closer to the galactic center and being trapped by the black hole’s gravitational pull.

As the IRS13 cluster was pulled in, it created a bow shock, which is a gathering of material resulting from its passage through the interstellar medium. This bow shock then stimulated the formation of more stars, contributing to the presence of young emerging stars in the cluster.

The James Webb Space Telescope has also observed the galactic center and detected signs of water ice near IRS13. This serves as further evidence of the presence of dusty, newly-forming stars in the region. Astronomers hope that future observations from the JWST will provide additional insights into IRS13, helping to solve the mystery of the young stars in the Milky Way’s core.

Sources:
– Ka Nupepa Astronomical

By Vicky Stavropoulou

e pili pū ana Post

Science

Puna Manawa Hou: ʻOhi Uila mai ka Molecular Motion

Oct 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Hiki i nā Astronauts ke holo i ka lepo hehee o ka mahina e lanakila ai i nā pilikia

Oct 17, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Nā ʻIke Hou ma Jupiter's Moon Europa: CO₂, Moana, a me Heat

Oct 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Ua hala ʻoe

Science

Puna Manawa Hou: ʻOhi Uila mai ka Molecular Motion

Oct 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Hiki i nā Astronauts ke holo i ka lepo hehee o ka mahina e lanakila ai i nā pilikia

Oct 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Nā ʻIke Hou ma Jupiter's Moon Europa: CO₂, Moana, a me Heat

Oct 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

ʻIke ʻia nā mea noiʻi i ke kumu o ke ōlaʻi ma Mars

Oct 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments