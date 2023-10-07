Nā ʻano hana ikaika no ke ana ʻana i nā pono lewa Exoplanet

Ola Kulanakauhale

A key goal in the field of exoplanet spectroscopy is to accurately measure atmospheric properties of exoplanets and connect them to our understanding of atmospheric physics and planet formation. However, it is crucial that the measurement methods used are robust and take into account model uncertainty to avoid overconfident and potentially incorrect conclusions.

In a recent study, researchers compared three ensemble methods for addressing model uncertainty by combining posterior distributions from multiple analyses. These methods included Bayesian model averaging, a variant of Bayesian model averaging using leave-one-out predictive densities, and stacking of predictive distributions. The researchers demonstrated the effectiveness of these methods by fitting the HST+Spitzer transmission spectrum of the hot Jupiter HD 209458b using models with different cloud and haze prescriptions.

The results of the study showed that all of the ensemble methods led to larger uncertainties on retrieved parameters, which were more realistic and consistent with physical and chemical expectations. It was found that uncertainties of retrieved parameters from HST spectra have likely been underreported, as model uncertainty has not been commonly accounted for.

The researchers recommended stacking as the most robust method for combining models. These methods can be used to combine results from independent retrieval codes and different models within one code. They are valuable in various exoplanet analysis processes, including combining results from different data reductions.

By adopting these robust methods, the field of exoplanet spectroscopy can make more accurate and reliable measurements of atmospheric properties, contributing to our understanding of exoplanet atmospheres and their relation to planet formation.

