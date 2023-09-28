Ola Kulanakauhale

Ke wehe nei i nā ʻenehana hou a me ka mana o AI

Science

Hōʻike ʻia ke kumu hoʻohālike makemakika i nā mamana a me ka neʻe ʻana o ka hua manu

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 28, 2023
Hōʻike ʻia ke kumu hoʻohālike makemakika i nā mamana a me ka neʻe ʻana o ka hua manu

Researchers at the University of Bristol have uncovered a link between the formation of zebra stripes and the swimming motion of sperm. Building on the ideas of mathematician Alan Turing, who proposed the concept of reaction-diffusion systems, the team analyzed the patterns created by the flagellum of sperm. These patterns, which resemble those found in chemical reactions, are driven by the motion of molecular motors in the flagellum. By simulating the flagellar beat with reaction-diffusion dynamics, the researchers were able to capture the observed movements of sperm and Chlamydomonas reinhardtii, a type of green algae.

While reaction-diffusion models have been debated by biologists due to their simplification of complex biological processes, they provide a valuable tool for understanding the swiveling motion of sperm tails. The researchers’ minimal model accurately represented the beating patterns of flagella, and the simulations were compared to experimental data to validate their findings.

This research not only sheds light on the intricate workings of sperm motility but also suggests that nature follows similar patterns and solutions across different species. Understanding sperm motion is crucial for investigating male fertility, and the findings of this study have significant implications in that regard.

The study, which explores the connection between flagella patterns and motion in sperm, has been published in Nature Communications.

Sources:
– Ke Kulanui o Bristol
– Nature Communications

By Mampho Brescia

e pili pū ana Post

Science

Hōʻike ka haʻawina i ka hopena o ke kaʻa kaʻa ʻo Methane ma nā loko Arctic i ka hoʻololi ʻana i ke aniau

Sep 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Ua hoʻonohonoho ʻo NASA a me SpaceX i ka lā hoʻomaka o ʻOkakopa no ka Misiona Psyche

Sep 30, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

ʻO ke koʻikoʻi o ka mālama ʻana i nā makemake kuki no kahi ʻike pilikino pilikino

Sep 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Ua hala ʻoe

Science

Hōʻike ka haʻawina i ka hopena o ke kaʻa kaʻa ʻo Methane ma nā loko Arctic i ka hoʻololi ʻana i ke aniau

Sep 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Ua hoʻonohonoho ʻo NASA a me SpaceX i ka lā hoʻomaka o ʻOkakopa no ka Misiona Psyche

Sep 30, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

ʻO ke koʻikoʻi o ka mālama ʻana i nā makemake kuki no kahi ʻike pilikino pilikino

Sep 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Hoʻonui ʻo NASA i nā hana o New Horizons Spacecraft no ka ʻepekema Multidisciplinary

Sep 30, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments