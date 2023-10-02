Ola Kulanakauhale

Ke wehe nei i nā ʻenehana hou a me ka mana o AI

Science

Hoʻolālā ʻo ISRO i ka Misiona Mars ʻElua me Mangalyaan-2

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 2, 2023
Hoʻolālā ʻo ISRO i ka Misiona Mars ʻElua me Mangalyaan-2

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for its second Mars mission, called Mars Orbiter Mission-2 (MOM-2) or Mangalyaan-2. This upcoming mission comes after the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon and the ongoing mission Aditya-L1. The aim of Mangalyaan-2 is to further explore the red planet and expand our knowledge about its atmosphere, environment, and interplanetary dust.

Mangalyaan-2 will be equipped with four payloads that will conduct various scientific experiments. The first payload, the Mars Orbit Dust Experiment (MODEX), aims to unravel the mysteries of high-altitude regions of Mars by studying the abundance, spread, and movement of substances there. The second payload, the Radio Occultation (RO) experiment, will measure electron density profiles and study the atmosphere of Mars. The third payload, the Energetic Ion Spectrometer (EIS), will focus on studying solar energy particles and supra-thermal solar wind particles. Lastly, the Langmuir Probe and Electric Field Experiment (LPEX) will be used to study electron number density, electron temperature, and electric field waves in the Mars plasma environment.

If the speculations and claims are true, Mangalyaan-2 will be another significant project for ISRO. Additionally, ISRO chief S. Somanath has revealed that India is also planning a space exploration mission to Venus, named Shukrayaan. With these ambitious plans and major missions lined up for the coming years, ISRO continues to bring joy to Indians and make significant contributions to the field of space exploration.

Sources:
– Physical Research Laboratory
– ISRO chief S. Somanath

By Gabriel Botha

e pili pū ana Post

Science

ʻIke ʻo James Webb Telescope o NASA i nā hōʻailona hiki ke ola ma ka Honua mamao

Oct 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Ke holomua nei nā Misiona Lunar o Kina e like me ka hoʻolālā ʻana o Beijing no nā huakaʻi huakaʻi a me ke kahua noiʻi

Oct 4, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Athena: ʻO ka AI-Powered Fire Modelling System Battling Bushfires ma NSW

Oct 4, 2023 Robert Andrew

Ua hala ʻoe

Science

ʻIke ʻo James Webb Telescope o NASA i nā hōʻailona hiki ke ola ma ka Honua mamao

Oct 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Ke holomua nei nā Misiona Lunar o Kina e like me ka hoʻolālā ʻana o Beijing no nā huakaʻi huakaʻi a me ke kahua noiʻi

Oct 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Athena: ʻO ka AI-Powered Fire Modelling System Battling Bushfires ma NSW

Oct 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Hoʻihoʻi ʻo NASA OSIRIS-REx Spacecraft i kahi laʻana Asteroid mōʻaukala i ka Honua

Oct 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments