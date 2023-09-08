Ola Kulanakauhale

Ke wehe nei i nā ʻenehana hou a me ka mana o AI

Science

Hoʻonohonoho ʻia ʻo SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket e hoʻolauna i 22 Starlink Satellites

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 8, 2023
Hoʻonohonoho ʻia ʻo SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket e hoʻolauna i 22 Starlink Satellites

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch 22 second-generation Starlink internet satellites on Friday evening. The launch will take place from pad 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. There are three launch opportunities available, with the first one set for 7:56 p.m. EDT (2356 UTC), followed by two later opportunities at 11:12 p.m. EDT (0312 UTC) and 11:30 p.m. EDT (0330 UTC).

The first stage booster of the Falcon 9 rocket will undergo its seventh flight and is expected to land on the drone ship called ‘A Shortfall of Gravitas’ in the Atlantic Ocean.

The forecast issued by the 45th Weather Squadron indicates a 60-percent chance of acceptable launch conditions for the first opportunity, improving to 85 percent for the subsequent opportunities. These conditions are crucial for ensuring a successful launch.

To provide comprehensive coverage of the event, a live broadcast will be available from Cape Canaveral. Spaceflight Now’s Will Robinson-Smith will provide commentary starting approximately one hour before the launch.

This launch marks another milestone for SpaceX’s Starlink initiative, which aims to provide global broadband coverage through a constellation of satellites in low Earth orbit. The second-generation Starlink satellites will enhance the speed and reliability of the internet service, bringing it closer to achieving its mission.

Sources: 45th Weather Squadron, Spaceflight Now

By Robert Andrew

e pili pū ana Post

Science

Ua ʻike ʻia ke ʻano o ka papahele moana kahiko i kāʻei ʻia a puni ka honua

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Spying Spectra: Hiki i ka James Webb Space Telescope ke ʻike i nā Civilizations e like me ka Honua ma nā Exoplanets?

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Hōʻike ka ʻimi noiʻi hou i ke kuleana o nā ʻūhū i hoʻopaʻa ʻia i ka hoʻihoʻi ʻana i nā glacier kai

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Ua hala ʻoe

Science

Ua ʻike ʻia ke ʻano o ka papahele moana kahiko i kāʻei ʻia a puni ka honua

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

E hoʻopaʻa i kāu mau mea Apple a pau me ka maʻalahi me ka hoʻohana ʻana i ke kahua hoʻouka 4-in-1 30W

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

ʻO Realme 11 5G Series hou e hiki koke mai ana

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Ua lele ʻia nā hoʻolālā a me nā kumu kūʻai o Huawei Watch GT4

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments