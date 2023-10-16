Ola Kulanakauhale

Ke wehe nei i nā ʻenehana hou a me ka mana o AI

Science

Lawe ʻo Brazilian Surfer ʻo Italo Ferreira i ke kiʻi ʻoluʻolu i ka wā o ka lā Annular Eclipse

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 16, 2023
Lawe ʻo Brazilian Surfer ʻo Italo Ferreira i ke kiʻi ʻoluʻolu i ka wā o ka lā Annular Eclipse

Italo Ferreira, the renowned Brazilian surfer, has captured a stunning photograph during a rare annular solar eclipse in Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil. The photograph, taken by Marcelo Maragni, showcases the mesmerizing ring of fire effect created by the eclipse.

The success of this project required precise timing and positioning. Ferreira had to align himself carefully to ensure that the moon was positioned accurately between the Earth and the sun. Maragni, who stood at a distance of one kilometer, used specialized tools to capture the image, including radios for communication, protective glasses, and mirrors to eliminate any shadow effects on the athlete.

Maragni devoted months of planning and preparations to capture this unique moment. He visited multiple locations, conducted rehearsals, and made calculations to find the ideal position for Ferreira. The photographer described this project as one of the most challenging and complex works in his career.

Ferreira, known for his achievements in surfing, expressed his excitement about the unique experience. He emphasized the significance of the moment, as it reminded him of his gold medal win at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. The photo was captured in just one attempt, within a brief five-second window.

The annular eclipse in Brazil occurred on October 14, 2023, starting at 3 pm local time and ending with the sunset around 6 pm. The ring of fire formed around 4:40 pm, lasting for a short period. While the eclipse was visible from multiple Brazilian states, Rio Grande do Norte had the privilege of witnessing the phenomenon in all its splendor.

This extraordinary photograph serves as a tribute to Ferreira’s dedication to the project and the support provided by Rio Grande do Norte. It showcases the beauty and wonder of the natural phenomenon and highlights the talent and skill of both the surfer and the photographer.

Sources:
– ʻatikala kumu: [kumu]
– Puna kiʻi: [kumu kiʻi]
– Puna wikiō:

By Vicky Stavropoulou

e pili pū ana Post

Science

Kiʻi ʻo Deep Space Climate Observatory i ke kiʻi kupaianaha o Solar Eclipse

Oct 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

ʻO Lucy Spacecraft e kokoke ana i ka Asteroid Target ma kāna misionari 12 makahiki

Oct 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Hiki ke ma'a nā hoku e like me Jupiter a puni nā hōkū e like me ka lā

Oct 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ua hala ʻoe

Science

Kiʻi ʻo Deep Space Climate Observatory i ke kiʻi kupaianaha o Solar Eclipse

Oct 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

ʻO Lucy Spacecraft e kokoke ana i ka Asteroid Target ma kāna misionari 12 makahiki

Oct 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Hiki ke ma'a nā hoku e like me Jupiter a puni nā hōkū e like me ka lā

Oct 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

ʻO ka 2023 Orionid Meteor Shower: He Kiʻi Lani ʻAʻole ʻoe e makemake e nalo.

Oct 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments