Ua hoʻāʻo ʻo India Space Agency e hoʻāla iā Chandrayaan-3 Lander a me Rover

Ke hoʻāʻo nei nā ʻenekinia ma ka Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) e hoʻāla i ka Chandrayaan-3 lunar lander a me ka rover ma hope o ka pō mahina ʻelua pule. Ua hoʻolaha ka ISRO i ka Pōʻalima ua hoʻāʻo lākou e hoʻokumu i ke kamaʻilio me ka Vikram lander a me Pragyan rover e hoʻoholo ai i ko lākou ala ala. Eia naʻe, ʻaʻole i loaʻa mai kā lākou hoʻāʻo ʻana i ka Pōʻakahi.

Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed near the lunar south pole on August 23, making India the fourth country to achieve a lunar landing after the United States, Russia, and China. Following the landing, Pragyan rover explored the landing site and sent back images to Earth while Vikram conducted scientific experiments, including measuring the temperature of the lunar regolith’s top layer and analyzing the chemical composition of the lunar dust. The presence of sulfur in the lunar dust could provide insights into past volcanic activity.

The Pragyan rover was put into sleep mode on September 2, and the Vikram lander followed suit two days later. Although the mission had completed its primary objectives, the ISRO is hopeful that the lander and rover have survived the lunar night.

ʻO Chandrayaan-3 ka lua o ka hoʻāʻo ʻana o India e pae i ka mahina. ʻO ka misionari ma mua, ʻo Chandrayaan-2, ua loaʻa i kahi ulia i 2019 ma muli o kahi glitch polokalamu. Eia naʻe, ke hana mau nei ka Chandrayaan-2 orbiter a hoʻomau i ke aʻo ʻana i ka mahina mai ka orbit lunar.

Efforts to establish contact with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover will continue, but the chances of success are decreasing with each passing hour. The ISRO remains determined to explore and unlock the mysteries of the lunar south pole.

