Hiki i ka hoʻonui ʻia ʻana o ka Vitamin C ke hoʻemi i ka ʻawaʻawa keleawe i loko o ka hua kiwi

Researchers from the Wuhan Botanical Garden of the Chinese Academy of Sciences have discovered that increased levels of ascorbic acid, also known as vitamin C, can enhance copper tolerance and mitigate copper toxicity in kiwifruit. This finding is significant because copper-based fertilizers and pesticides are commonly used to combat the severe epidemic caused by Pseudomonas syringae pv. actinidiae (Psa) in kiwifruit cultivation. However, the elevated accumulation of copper in kiwifruit poses a threat to food safety and human health.

The study, published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials, assessed the copper content of 108 kiwifruit samples from 27 different cultivars worldwide. The researchers found that kiwifruit with red- or yellow-fleshed had significantly higher copper content than those with green-fleshed. Additionally, the copper concentration was lower in fruit flesh and cores compared to fruit skin and seeds.

High levels of copper resulted in visible damage to kiwifruit plants. However, when the kiwifruit plants were fed with additional ascorbic acid, the damage was mitigated. Furthermore, the researchers discovered that copper treatment increased the ascorbic acid content in kiwifruit leaves and up-regulated key genes involved in ascorbic acid biosynthesis.

To validate these findings, the researchers overexpressed the GDP-L-galactose phosphorylase3 (GGP3) gene in transgenic kiwifruit, resulting in a significant increase in ascorbic acid content compared to the wild-type. The transgenic kiwifruit lines with higher ascorbic acid content exhibited reduced copper toxicity, improved photosynthesis, scavenging of excess reactive oxygen species, and altered expression of stress-related genes.

This research demonstrates that ascorbic acid plays a crucial role in mitigating copper toxicity in kiwifruit. By understanding the mechanisms involved, it may be possible to develop strategies to enhance copper tolerance and ensure better food safety in kiwifruit cultivation.

Source:

Xiaoying Liu et al, Increased ascorbic acid synthesis by overexpression of AcGGP3 ameliorates copper toxicity in kiwifruit, Journal of Hazardous Materials (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.jhazmat.2023.132393