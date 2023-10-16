Ola Kulanakauhale

Hōʻikeʻike kiʻiʻoniʻoni pōkole hou "Hoʻokahi Revolution Per Minute" i ka ʻimi ʻana i ka lewa

Oct 16, 2023
A new short film titled “One Revolution Per Minute” has recently emerged, created by animator and filmmaker Erik Wernquist. Known for his previous work on space-oriented concepts, Wernquist takes viewers on a visual journey through different areas of the solar system aboard the space station SSPO Esperanta.

The film showcases stunning visuals of various celestial bodies, including Mars and Saturn. The attention to detail is remarkable, with the space station designed to resemble a luxurious hotel or cruise ship. Throughout the video, viewers are treated to glimpses of a magnificent lounge and a wall of mirrors, creating a sense of awe and wonder.

While the film is undeniably awe-inspiring, some viewers have noted that it deviates from accurate physics. Specifically, the rotation of the outside scenery does not align with gravity’s effects on objects and individuals within the space station. However, this minor discrepancy does not diminish the overall majesty and beauty presented in the film.

Wernquist’s previous work, including the acclaimed video “Wanderers” featuring the iconic voice-over of Carl Sagan, also captivated audiences with its inspirational depiction of space exploration. With “One Revolution Per Minute,” Wernquist solidifies his position as a leading filmmaker in the realm of space exploration.

As fans eagerly await Wernquist’s future projects, his films continue to inspire and transport viewers to the sights and wonders of the universe – places they may never have the chance to personally experience.

