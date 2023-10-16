ʻImi hou ka ʻimi noiʻi i ka hopena o nā hopena ma luna o nā mea ola ma Ceres

One of the remarkable discoveries made by NASA’s Dawn mission is the presence of complex organics on Ceres, the largest object in the asteroid belt. The finding of aliphatic molecules, composed of carbon and hydrogen chains, along with the presence of water ice on Ceres suggests that this dwarf planet may have once hosted the necessary ingredients for life.

The question of how these aliphatic organics originated on Ceres has been a topic of intense research since their discovery in 2017. Some studies suggest that they were delivered to Ceres by a comet or an organic-rich impactor, while others propose that they formed on the dwarf planet through the alteration of its materials by briny water. Regardless of their origin, the organics on Ceres have been affected by the numerous impacts that have marred its surface.

New research, to be presented at the Geological Society of America’s GSA Connects 2023 meeting, aims to expand our understanding of how impacts have influenced the aliphatic molecules on Ceres. The implications of these findings are crucial for determining the origin of these organics and assessing the habitability of the dwarf planet.

Lead scientist Terik Daly, a planetary scientist at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, explains that the study was motivated by the initial detection of organics near a large impact crater on Ceres. The research indicates that organics may be more widespread than previously believed and that they appear to be able to withstand impacts under Ceres-like conditions.

Understanding the effects of impacts on Ceres’ organics is essential for unraveling the mysteries of this dwarf planet and how it may have supported life. By further investigating the resilience of these organics and their distribution across Ceres, scientists hope to gain deeper insights into the origins and habitability of this intriguing celestial body.

Sources:

– NASA / Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory

– Ka Hui Geological o ʻAmelika