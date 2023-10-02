Ola Kulanakauhale

Science

Lawe ʻo Hubble i ke kiʻi kupaianaha o Red Nebula Westerhout 5

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 2, 2023
This recent image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope showcases a breathtaking scene in vivid red hues. The photograph highlights a small area within the nebula Westerhout 5, situated approximately 7,000 light-years away from Earth. The image unveils a fascinating feature known as a free-floating Evaporating Gaseous Globule (frEGG).

The frEGG, represented as a dark tadpole-shaped region towards the upper center-left, possesses two names—[KAG2008] globule 13 and J025838.6+604259. These frEGGs belong to the category of Evaporating Gaseous Globules (EGGs). Both frEGGs and EGGs are denser pockets of gas that are more resistant to photoevaporation compared to the surrounding gas. Photoevaporation occurs when intense radiation, typically emitted by young, hot stars, ionizes and disperses gas.

EGGs were first identified relatively recently, notably at the tips of the iconic Pillars of Creation imaged by Hubble in 1995. On the other hand, frEGGs were classified even more recently and are distinguished by their detached and distinctive ‘head-tail’ shape. Astronomers are particularly intrigued by these EGGs and frEGGs because their density shields the gas within them from intense ultraviolet (UV) radiation, which is abundant in regions rich in young stars. This relative opacity is believed to be crucial for the formation of protostars, with many frEGGs and EGGs serving as nurseries for new stars.

In this remarkable image, the frEGG appears as a dark region amidst a sea of red light. The red color corresponds to a type of light emission known as H-alpha emission. This emission occurs when an energetic electron within a hydrogen atom releases a specific amount of energy, resulting in the distinct red light.

This captivating image provides astronomers with valuable insights into the intricate processes involved in star formation within nebulae like Westerhout 5.

Puna: European Space Agency (ESA)

