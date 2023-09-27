Ola Kulanakauhale

Ke wehe nei i nā ʻenehana hou a me ka mana o AI

Science

ʻO ka Supermoon hope loa o 2023 e hoʻomālamalama i ka lani pō

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 27, 2023
ʻO ka Supermoon hope loa o 2023 e hoʻomālamalama i ka lani pō

The night sky will be graced with the sight of the fourth and final supermoon of 2023 this week. A supermoon occurs when a full moon reaches its closest point to Earth in its orbit. According to NASA, this upcoming supermoon, known as the Corn Moon or Harvest Moon, will rise on Thursday night and will appear larger and brighter than a regular full moon.

This particular supermoon is extra special as it coincides with the autumnal equinox, which occurred on September 23. NASA estimates that the moon will be approximately 224,854 miles away from Earth, making it about 5% larger and 13% brighter than the average full moon in 2023.

If you miss this week’s supermoon, you will have to wait until September 2024 to witness the next one. However, this celestial event is not only significant for its astronomical beauty. It also aligns with the start of the Mid-Autumn Festival, a major holiday celebrated in China, and Chuseok, the Korean fall harvest festival.

So, mark your calendars and prepare to gaze at the mesmerizing sight of the final supermoon of 2023. It will be an enchanting experience to witness the moon in all its magnificence, shining brightly upon the autumn night sky.

Sources:
– NASA

By Mampho Brescia

e pili pū ana Post

Science

Hoʻouna ʻia ka ʻikepili ʻepekema ʻepekema ma Chandrayaan-3 Module no ka haʻawina Exoplanet e hiki mai ana

Sep 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Chandrayaan-3: Ua pau ka Hope no Vikram Lander a me Pragyan Rover

Sep 28, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Manaʻo ʻo JWST Observations i ka hoʻohaumia ʻana o Stellar i ka hoʻopili ʻana i nā ana o TRAPPIST-1b Exoplanet

Sep 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Ua hala ʻoe

Science

Hoʻouna ʻia ka ʻikepili ʻepekema ʻepekema ma Chandrayaan-3 Module no ka haʻawina Exoplanet e hiki mai ana

Sep 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Chandrayaan-3: Ua pau ka Hope no Vikram Lander a me Pragyan Rover

Sep 28, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Manaʻo ʻo JWST Observations i ka hoʻohaumia ʻana o Stellar i ka hoʻopili ʻana i nā ana o TRAPPIST-1b Exoplanet

Sep 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Kekahi Kāhea Paʻa: Asteroid 2023 SW6 Hoʻokokoke i ka Honua

Sep 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments