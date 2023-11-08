Ua ʻike ʻia ʻelua mau mahina e hoʻomoe ana i ka Asteroid Dinkinesh i kahi ʻano ʻano ʻano ʻē

In a surprising twist, NASA scientists have found that the small moonlet orbiting the asteroid Dinkinesh is not one moon but two moons stuck together like a cosmic snowman. This type of object is known as a contact binary. While contact binaries are relatively common in the Solar System, this is the first time they have been observed in orbit around an asteroid.

Astronomer John Spencer of the Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) explains, “We haven’t seen many up-close, and we’ve never seen one orbiting another asteroid. We’d been puzzling over odd variations in Dinkinesh’s brightness that we saw on approach, which gave us a hint that Dinkinesh might have a moon of some sort, but we never suspected anything so bizarre!”

The discovery was made by NASA’s asteroid explorer Lucy, which recently completed a flyby of Dinkinesh. In the weeks leading up to the flyby, Lucy noticed periodic changes in the asteroid’s brightness, indicating the presence of a binary companion. Close-up images taken from a distance of 430 kilometers confirmed the existence of the moonlet. The larger asteroid measures 790 meters at its widest point, while the smaller moonlet is around 220 meters in size, although its exact shape remains unclear.

The findings are intriguing to scientists as they provide insight into the processes by which planets form. Lucy’s mission is to study asteroids that have remained relatively unchanged since the early days of the Solar System, similar to the building blocks from which planets were formed. Understanding gravitationally bound systems like Dinkinesh could shed light on the bottom-up accretion process through which planets accumulate over time.

Though there are similarities between the Dinkinesh system and the Didymos-Dimorphos asteroid binary, which was impacted by a NASA spacecraft last year, the recent discovery of the snowman-shaped moon formation poses new questions for researchers. As planetary scientist Tom Statler of NASA emphasizes, “It’s truly marvelous when nature surprises us with a new puzzle. Great science pushes us to ask questions that we never knew we needed to ask.”

Pinepine ninau ninaninau 'ana i

What is a contact binary?

A contact binary is a type of object in space where two separate bodies are in contact with each other, resembling a snowman-like structure.

Why is the discovery of two moons orbiting an asteroid significant?

This discovery is significant because it provides insight into the processes of planet formation in the early Solar System. Gravitationally bound systems like Dinkinesh can help scientists understand how planets accumulate material over time.

What is the mission of NASA’s asteroid explorer Lucy?

The mission of the spacecraft Lucy is to study asteroids in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter that have preserved their original composition since the formation of the Solar System. Lucy aims to investigate the building blocks of planets and their formation processes.

(Kumu: NASA)