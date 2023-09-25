Historic Wind Tunnel Facility Tests NASA’s Mars Ascent Vehicle Rocket

NASA’s Mars Ascent Vehicle (MAV) team recently completed wind tunnel testing at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center. The facility has a long history of contributing to NASA missions, including the Apollo program. Now, it is playing a crucial role in preparing for the first rocket launch from Mars.

The testing, which took place from July 10-15, involved gathering aeroacoustic data using 3D-printed scale models of the MAV. The goal was to understand the dynamics of the MAV’s design and improve its aerodynamics, performance, controllability, and loading.

The wind tunnel at Marshall is only 24 inches long and 14 inches in height and width, but it is capable of achieving supersonic speeds up to Mach 5 (about 3,800 mph). It has been instrumental in testing iconic rockets like Redstone, Jupiter-C, and Saturn, as well as space shuttle and Space Launch System (SLS) designs.

During the wind tunnel testing, scale models of the MAV were tested at multiple angles to study the effects of airflow on the vehicle’s structure. The team looked for areas of turbulent flow, shock oscillations, and pressure fluctuations that could affect the vehicle’s performance.

The MAV is an essential component of the joint mission between NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) to bring scientifically selected samples from Mars back to Earth in the early 2030s. The MAV will carry tubes containing Martian rock and soil samples into orbit around Mars, where they will be transferred to the Earth Return Orbiter spacecraft.

The data gathered from the wind tunnel testing, along with other analyses, will help the team better understand the environments the MAV will encounter as it becomes the first vehicle to launch from the surface of another planet.

The successful completion of the wind tunnel testing is an important milestone in the development of the MAV and the Mars Sample Return campaign. This campaign aims to retrieve samples collected by NASA’s Perseverance rover and study them using advanced instrumentation on Earth. The samples have the potential to reveal the early evolution of Mars and provide insights into the possibility of ancient microbial life on the planet.

The MAV is managed at Marshall and would launch aboard the Sample Retrieval Lander for a two-year journey to Mars. After collecting the samples, the MAV would launch from Mars into orbit, where the Earth Return Orbiter would capture the sample container.

The samples are expected to arrive on Earth in the early 2030s, marking a significant achievement in space exploration and scientific research.

