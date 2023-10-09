Ola Kulanakauhale

Ke wehe nei i nā ʻenehana hou a me ka mana o AI

Science

Hoʻopili ʻia nā ʻōlaʻi "Slow-Motion" o New Zealand i ka waihona wai nui i hūnā ʻia ma lalo o ka moana Pakipika.

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 9, 2023
Hoʻopili ʻia nā ʻōlaʻi "Slow-Motion" o New Zealand i ka waihona wai nui i hūnā ʻia ma lalo o ka moana Pakipika.

Researchers have made a groundbreaking discovery by uncovering a massive reservoir of water hidden beneath the Pacific Ocean, which may provide an explanation for the occurrence of “slow-motion” earthquakes in New Zealand. These slow-slip quakes can last for months without causing significant damage to the surrounding area.

The Hikurangi Subduction Zone, located off the east coast of New Zealand’s North Island, is where the Pacific tectonic plate slides beneath the Australian tectonic plate. This area is known for experiencing a high number of slow-slip quakes. Previous studies have shown that these quakes primarily occur in shallow waters off the coast of Gisborne, making it an ideal location for further research.

One team of scientists aimed to understand why slip events occur more frequently at certain faults. Through seismic imaging, they discovered a massive reservoir of water trapped within the rocks. The imaging revealed thick layers of sediment surrounding ancient buried volcanoes. The rocks beneath the volcanoes were found to be rich in fluids.

Upon examining drill core samples from the volcanic rock, the researchers found that water accounted for nearly half of its volume. This is unusual, as older ocean crust typically contains less water. The presence of high water content indicates that water pressures may be a key factor in slow-slip events. It is believed that water-rich sediment is usually buried by the fault as one tectonic plate sinks. However, in this case, eroded volcanic rock with high water content was buried before transforming into clay.

The team plans to conduct further drilling and research to understand the role of fluid in dampening earthquakes originating from the fault. This discovery provides a valuable field experiment that supports the correlation between fluids and tectonic fault movement, including earthquake behavior.

Source: Science Advances

By Gabriel Botha

e pili pū ana Post

Science

Natural Processes and Carbon Dioxide Emissions: The Surprising Role of Rock Weathering

Oct 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Hoʻomaka hou ʻo Euclid Space Telescope i ka Misiona

Oct 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

E hōʻike ʻo NASA i nā kiʻi mua o ka laʻana asteroid nui loa i hōʻiliʻili ʻia

Oct 11, 2023 Robert Andrew

Ua hala ʻoe

Science

Natural Processes and Carbon Dioxide Emissions: The Surprising Role of Rock Weathering

Oct 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Hoʻomaka hou ʻo Euclid Space Telescope i ka Misiona

Oct 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

E hōʻike ʻo NASA i nā kiʻi mua o ka laʻana asteroid nui loa i hōʻiliʻili ʻia

Oct 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Ka hoʻomaopopo ʻana i ke koʻikoʻi o nā kuki ma ka pilikino pūnaewele

Oct 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments