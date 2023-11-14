Ke ʻimi ʻana i ka Honua Huna: Pehea e hoʻohālikelike ai nā Microbes i ke ola ʻana o nā lāʻau Pine

In the secluded forests of Mexico’s islands, the rugged landscapes of California, and the heart of New Zealand’s North Island, a groundbreaking scientific project is unraveling the secrets of pine trees’ resilience and adaptation. Scientists from Scion, along with researchers from universities in the United States, Australia, and Lincoln University, are delving into the mysterious world of the tree’s microbiome—the intricate network of fungi, bacteria, and micro-organisms that reside within and around the tree’s roots and soil environment.

Dr. Steve Wakelin and PhD student Sarah Addison are among the researchers dedicated to the five-year Tree Root Microbiome project. Through their extensive sampling efforts across pine tree sites in New Zealand, the US, Australia, and Mexico, they aim to understand the factors that enable pine trees to thrive in some areas while struggling in others.

Just as humans have a microbiome that significantly impacts our health and well-being, trees possess a similar internal ecosystem. This collection of micro-organisms profoundly influences their overall health, resilience, and functionality. By examining the microbiome, scientists hope to uncover the vital role it plays in the adaptability of pine trees.

Throughout the project, researchers have collected samples from over 750 pine trees, including 450 from New Zealand alone. Their comprehensive sampling efforts have been made possible through collaborations with farmers and landowners, who generously allow access to a wide range of pine stands.

Drawing parallels to the Human Microbiome Project, which revealed groundbreaking insights into the relationship between microbes and human health, Dr. Wakelin asserts that exploring the tree’s microbiome offers an unprecedented opportunity to better understand the interactions between microbes and the environment.

The profound impact of climate change on the planet’s ecosystems necessitates a deeper understanding of how trees adapt and respond to their surroundings. By leveraging advanced DNA technology, such as high throughput sequencing, scientists can identify the unique traits of the microbiome specific to each region and shed light on how trees may evolve in the face of future challenges.

From the sandy soils of western and southern Australia, which experience frequent droughts, to the pine forests of Monterey, California, battling diseases and persistent dry conditions, these diverse environments offer glimpses into the potential future of New Zealand’s pine trees. The accumulated knowledge gained from this project could not only aid in protecting pine trees but also provide insights into the adaptability of other tree species, whether native or exotic.

The Tree Root Microbiome Research Programme, made possible through funding from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s Endeavour Fund and the Forest Growers Levy Trust, is a collaborative effort between Scion, Western Sydney University, Wright State University, Victoria University of Wellington, Woodwell Climate Research Centre, the Australian Plant Phenomics Facility, and Lincoln University.

Nā nīnau i nīnau pinepineʻia (FAQ)

1. What is a microbiome?

A microbiome refers to the entire community of micro-organisms, including bacteria, fungi, and viruses, that reside within and on a living organism or within a particular environment, such as soil.

2. Why is studying the microbiome of pine trees important?

Examining the microbiome of pine trees allows scientists to understand the role of micro-organisms in the survival, health, and adaptability of these trees. It provides valuable insights into how trees may cope with environmental changes, such as climate change.

3. What technology is used to study the microbiome?

Advanced DNA technology, such as high throughput sequencing, is employed to analyze the unique traits and composition of the microbiome accompanying pine trees in different regions.

4. How do pine trees adapt to different environments?

Pine trees have the ability to adapt to shifts in their environments through their microbiome. The collection of micro-organisms they harbor aids in their ability to withstand changes caused by factors like climate change.

5. Can the findings of this research be applied to other tree species?

Yes, the research conducted on pine trees provides a valuable template for understanding how other tree species, both native and exotic, can adapt and respond to their environments.