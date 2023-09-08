ʻO nā ʻike kupaianaha o ka Moon Lander a me Rover o India

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) recently sent its Moon lander, Vikram, and rover, Pragyan, to explore the Moon’s south pole. Although they have been instructed to enter sleep mode until lunar dawn on September 22nd, they have already provided some fascinating insights that have left planetary scientists intrigued.

Density and Temperature of the Moon’s Ionosphere

Vikram is equipped with a probe that has made the first measurements of the density and temperature of the Moon’s ionosphere. According to ISRO, the ionosphere near the lunar pole is relatively sparse, with about 5-30 million electrons per cubic meter. This density appears to vary throughout the lunar day. This information is crucial for future lunar communication and navigation systems, as higher electron densities can cause signal delays. However, the sparse plasma observed by Vikram means that potential delays would be minimal and transmission would not be a problem.

Temperature Variations in Lunar Soil

Understanding the temperature and conductivity of lunar soil is essential when considering future settlements on the Moon. Vikram’s temperature probe, equipped with 10 sensors, has revealed interesting findings. During the day, the temperature at 8 cm below the surface is around 60 ºC lower than at the surface. This steep temperature decline is expected due to the limited conductive properties of the lunar soil. These measurements differ from those obtained by NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter in 2009, indicating that the surface temperature is significantly warmer than previously recorded.

A Suspected Moonquake

Among the various vibrations recorded by Vikram’s seismograph, one event has grabbed scientists’ attention. The instrument detected a small seismic event or the impact of a tiny meteorite that subsided in about 4 seconds. Such occurrences are expected on the Moon due to small impacts and local tectonic adjustments. However, further observations and a global seismic network on the Moon are needed to fully understand the significance of these events.

Confirmation of Sulfur Presence

Preliminary tests by Pragyan have confirmed the presence of sulfur in the lunar surface near the south pole. This is an important finding since sulfur is a key element of molten rock. Scientists believe that the Moon was once covered in a thick layer of molten rock, which eventually solidified to form its surface. By measuring sulfur concentrations, researchers can gain insight into the Moon’s geological history. However, it is also possible that the sulfur originated from asteroid impacts on the Moon’s surface. ISRO aims to combine their findings with data from the US Apollo missions to further understand the Moon’s geochemistry.

