Ola Kulanakauhale

Ke wehe nei i nā ʻenehana hou a me ka mana o AI

Science

Hōʻike ʻia nā ana ʻana o ka lewa i ka emi ʻana o ka wā lōʻihi ma nā helu Dugong ma ke kahakai ʻo Great Barrier Reef

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 27, 2023
Hōʻike ʻia nā ana ʻana o ka lewa i ka emi ʻana o ka wā lōʻihi ma nā helu Dugong ma ke kahakai ʻo Great Barrier Reef

A recent aerial survey conducted by researchers at James Cook University has shown a clear and consistent decline in dugong numbers along a significant portion of the Great Barrier Reef. This long-running monitoring program, carried out every five years since the 1980s, provides valuable insight into the population trends of this vulnerable species.

The survey, conducted in November, confirmed a long-term decline in dugong population over a stretch of approximately 1200km of coastline, from Mission Beach south to Bundaberg. Researchers estimate annual losses of around 2.3 percent since 2005 for this herbivorous marine mammal, known as the “cow of the sea.”

This decline in dugong numbers is concerning, especially considering that the Great Barrier Reef is home to one of the largest populations of dugongs in the world. Their feeding grounds in the seagrass meadows are listed as one of the region’s World Heritage values. The decline in dugong populations in the southern section of the Great Barrier Reef is particularly worrying, with few calves observed and only two mother-calf pairs spotted in the Gladstone area.

The survey also highlighted a significant decline in the dugong population at Hervey Bay, estimated at 5.7 percent per year since 2005. However, this estimate may have been impacted by severe flooding last year, which resulted in the loss of seagrass in the area. It is hoped that the seagrass may begin to recover, as there are promising early signs of regeneration.

The decline in dugong numbers underscores the urgency in addressing key threats to their habitat, including poor water quality and climate change. The researchers emphasize the need to protect seagrass meadows, particularly those in deeper waters. Understanding and preserving these habitats are crucial in ensuring the long-term survival of the dugong population.

The federal government has been supporting the aerial survey work, recognizing its importance in monitoring and protecting this vulnerable species and its habitat. Additional funding has been allocated for further research in Hervey Bay next year to monitor the recovery of dugongs in the area.

Overall, the survey results serve as a reminder of the pressing need for conservation efforts to safeguard the dugong population and the delicate ecosystem of the Great Barrier Reef.

Sources:
– James Cook University
– AAP 2023

By Mampho Brescia

e pili pū ana Post

Science

Hoʻouna ʻia ka ʻikepili ʻepekema ʻepekema ma Chandrayaan-3 Module no ka haʻawina Exoplanet e hiki mai ana

Sep 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Chandrayaan-3: Ua pau ka Hope no Vikram Lander a me Pragyan Rover

Sep 28, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Manaʻo ʻo JWST Observations i ka hoʻohaumia ʻana o Stellar i ka hoʻopili ʻana i nā ana o TRAPPIST-1b Exoplanet

Sep 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Ua hala ʻoe

Science

Hoʻouna ʻia ka ʻikepili ʻepekema ʻepekema ma Chandrayaan-3 Module no ka haʻawina Exoplanet e hiki mai ana

Sep 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Chandrayaan-3: Ua pau ka Hope no Vikram Lander a me Pragyan Rover

Sep 28, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Manaʻo ʻo JWST Observations i ka hoʻohaumia ʻana o Stellar i ka hoʻopili ʻana i nā ana o TRAPPIST-1b Exoplanet

Sep 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Kekahi Kāhea Paʻa: Asteroid 2023 SW6 Hoʻokokoke i ka Honua

Sep 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments