He Kanawai Hou no ke Kinohi a me ke Kuhiakau Simulation

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 9, 2023
A physicist from the University of Portsmouth has proposed a new law of physics that could potentially support the theory that we are living in a simulated universe. Dr. Melvin Vopson’s research suggests that information has mass and that elementary particles store information about themselves in a manner similar to human DNA. He discovered a new law, known as the second law of information dynamics or infodynamics, which challenges the conventional understanding of genetic mutations and has implications for various scientific fields.

The paper, published in AIP Advances, examines the implications of the new law on biological systems, atomic physics, and cosmology. In biological systems, the second law of infodynamics suggests that genetic mutations follow a pattern governed by information entropy, which has profound implications for genetic research, evolutionary biology, and virology.

In atomic physics, the behavior of electrons in multi-electron atoms is explained by minimizing their information entropy, shedding light on phenomena like Hund’s rule. This has implications for the stability of chemicals.

In cosmology, the second law of infodynamics is shown to be a cosmological necessity, providing an explanation for the prevalence of symmetry in the universe. The findings suggest that high symmetry corresponds to the lowest information entropy state.

According to Dr. Vopson, these findings support the idea that we are living in a simulated universe. The removal of excess information, similar to a computer deleting or compressing waste code, optimizes power consumption and storage space. This aligns with the simulation hypothesis, which proposes that what we experience is an artificial reality where we are constructs within a computer simulation.

Dr. Vopson’s previous research suggests that information is the fundamental building block of the universe and has physical mass, potentially even making up dark matter. The second law of infodynamics lends support to this idea, suggesting that information is a physical entity equivalent to mass and energy.

Further empirical testing is required to validate these findings, and one possible route is Dr. Vopson’s experiment devised to confirm the fifth state of matter in the universe using particle-antiparticle collisions.

Overall, this research opens up new possibilities in the understanding of our reality and supports the intriguing concept that we may be living in a simulated universe.

Source: University of Portsmouth

